Chevening Scholarships 2026-27: Want To Study In UK For Free? Applications Open For Indian Students; Check Eligibility & Deadline

Chevening Scholarships 2026-27: Applications for the 2026-27 Chevening Scholarships are now open for Indian students and professionals looking to pursue a one-year master’s degree in the UK. The UK government’s flagship international scholarship programme opened applications on August 4, 2026, and eligible candidates can apply until October 6, 2026.

The scholarship provides full financial support for a one-year master’s programme at any eligible UK university. In India, the Chevening programme has supported around 4,000 awardees since 1983, making the country the programme’s largest cohort globally.

The scholarship is aimed at professionals who can demonstrate leadership potential, strong networking and relationship-building skills, and a clear plan for contributing to their home country after completing their studies.

Chevening Scholarships 2026-27: Important Dates and Time

Applicants should keep the following dates in mind:

Applications open: August 4, 2026

Opening time: 11:00 UTC

Application deadline: October 6, 2026

Closing time: 11:00 UTC

Eligibility screening: From October 2026

Independent application assessments: After eligibility screening

Interview shortlisting: Mid-February 2027

Interviews: Following the shortlisting process

Scholarship results: From mid-June 2027

Deadline to submit at least one unconditional UK university offer: July 8, 2027, by 17:00 BST

Studies begin: September/October 2027

Candidates should check the equivalent local time for the 11:00 UTC opening and closing times before submitting their applications.

Chevening Scholarship 2026-27: Eligibility Criteria

Indian applicants must meet Chevening's eligibility requirements to be considered for the scholarship.

Candidates must:

Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory.

Commit to returning to their home country for at least two years after the scholarship ends.

Have at least two years of work experience, equivalent to 2,800 hours, acquired after completing their undergraduate degree.

Hold an undergraduate degree that qualifies them for admission to a UK master’s programme.

Have completed their undergraduate studies at least two years before the application deadline.

Apply to three different eligible UK master’s courses.

Receive an unconditional offer from at least one of the three selected courses by the specified deadline.

The work experience requirement can be met through different types of professional experience, and the application system calculates the total based on the entries provided by the candidate.

Who cannot apply?

Certain applicants are excluded from the Chevening programme. Candidates are generally not eligible if they:

Hold British or dual British citizenship, subject to the exceptions specified by Chevening.

Hold refugee status in a country that is not eligible for Chevening.

Are living in the UK when applying, except where the programme rules provide otherwise.

Are current employees, certain former employees or immediate relatives of employees of specified UK government departments, the British Council, partner UK universities or their wholly owned subsidiaries.

Have previously studied in the UK through a UK government-funded scholarship, subject to Chevening's specific rules.

Having already completed a master's degree does not automatically make a candidate ineligible. Applicants with a master's degree can still apply for another master's programme in the UK if they meet the other requirements.

How to apply for Chevening Scholarships 2026-27

The application is submitted online through the Chevening application system.

Step 1: Register online

Visit the official Chevening application page.

Select the option to apply.

Read and agree to the scholarship's terms and conditions and privacy notice.

Register using your email address and mobile phone number.

Check the email received from Chevening for the link to the application portal.

Step 2: Complete the eligibility check

Open the application portal using the link provided by email.

Answer the eligibility questions.

The system will immediately indicate whether you have passed the initial eligibility check.

Candidates who do not pass but believe there has been an error are given additional attempts to complete the check.

Step 3: Save the access code

Candidates who clear the eligibility check will receive access to the application.

A unique access code will be displayed.

Save the code securely.

The code will be required whenever the candidate returns to the application.

Step 4: Fill in the application form

Candidates need to complete all sections of the application, including:

Personal details

Immigration and passport information

Education history

Work experience

Three preferred UK master's courses

Referee details

Four Chevening essay questions

Equal opportunities information

The application allows candidates to enter up to 15 education entries and 15 work experience entries.

The four essay questions focus on areas including leadership, relationship-building, course choices and future career plans. Applicants should follow the prescribed word limits and answer the questions in English.

Step 5: Submit the application

Before submitting, candidates should ensure that every section of the form is marked as complete.

They must then:

Agree to the scholarship conditions.

Select 'submit application'.

Confirm the submission.

Applicants should not leave the submission until the final hours of the deadline, particularly because the online application system will no longer be accessible after the closing time.

What happens after applications close?

Applications will first be checked against the eligibility requirements from October 2026. Eligible applications will then be assessed by independent reading committees.

Candidates shortlisted for interviews are expected to be notified around mid-February 2027. Interviews will be conducted by panels at British embassies and high commissions.

Candidates invited for an interview will have to upload their supporting documents at least seven working days before the interview. These include photo identification, undergraduate education documents and reference letters.

Successful candidates will receive their results from mid-June 2027. Those selected will then need to submit an unconditional offer from at least one UK university by July 8, 2027, at 17:00 BST.

The 2027-28 Chevening scholars are expected to begin their studies in the UK in September/October 2027.

Chevening Scholarships and India

The Chevening programme has a particularly large presence in India, with the UK describing the Indian programme as its largest Chevening programme worldwide.

The programme is supported by government and industry partners, including state government partnerships with Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Nagaland and Karnataka, along with additional scholarship support from TVS Motors.

The UK government says these partnerships are intended to widen access to the scholarship, including among applicants from tier 2 and tier 3 cities and marginalised communities.

For Indian professionals considering a master's degree in the UK, the 2026-27 application cycle offers an opportunity to study without having to bear the full cost of tuition and other eligible expenses covered under the scholarship.