Chandigarh University MMS Scandal: Varsity announces 'non-teaching days' on September 19 and 20

Punjab MMS Scandal: Girl accused of leaking objectionable videos of 60 women students of Chandigarh University; arrested |

Chandigarh: Chandigarh University, on Sunday, declared September 19 and 20 as non-teaching days for students due to some "unavoidable reasons".

The notification, released by the office of the registrar, declared the next two days to be non-teaching days while maintaining that all faculty and staff members of academic and non-academic departments will report as usual to their respective sections. Other essential services will also continue, according to the notification.

The sudden announcement comes amid massive protests on the campus by the students following videos of 60 girls taking baths in the hostel that were leaked and went viral.

What really happened?

The protest was against the accused for making videos of her fellow hostel mates and sending them to a man in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla, who uploaded these videos on the internet. Students were in a state of shock when they saw such videos of them having a bath surfacing online.

Police reached the spot and arrested a girl student who allegedly made those videos and sent them to a boy in Shimla, who shared those on social media platforms.

The accused is a first-year MBA student, police said.

Suicide reports rumours, according to police and university

The protesting students also claimed that after the videos went viral, girl students living in the hostel attempted suicide. However, police and the University refuted the suicide attempts claim.

Punjab govt orders probe

All the rumors of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless. No videos were found of any student which is objectionable except a personal video shot by a girl which was shared by her with her boyfriend, Chandigarh University said.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Punjab Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer expressed grief over the incident and ordered a high-level probe into the matter.