'Challenging For Many Aspirants': UPSC Chairman Ajay Kumar On Prelims 2026 Questions

Days after the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 sparked intense debate among aspirants, UPSC Chairman Dr. Ajay Kumar has acknowledged that many candidates found this year's paper difficult while defending the sources used to frame the questions.

In a post shared on his LinkedIn profile, Dr. Kumar said he understood the concerns being raised by candidates and noted that the official provisional answer key would help bring clarity to the discussion surrounding the examination.

"I understand this year's Prelims felt quite tough and challenging for many aspirants. In such situations, the official provisional key provides much-needed clarity," he wrote.

His remarks come after social media platforms were flooded with reactions from candidates and educators following the May 24 examination. Many aspirants described the paper as one of the most difficult in recent years, while others called it lengthy, unpredictable, and heavily dependent on elimination techniques.

Questions based on standard sources, says UPSC chairman

Addressing concerns about the nature of the questions, Dr. Kumar said the answers could largely be traced back to sources that serious civil services aspirants are expected to consult during their preparation.

"Most answers are based on standard textbooks, Government websites, Government press releases, and reputed newspapers, the core sources serious aspirants rely on," he stated.

At the same time, he encouraged candidates to examine the provisional answer key and submit objections wherever they believe a review is necessary. Aspirants can raise representations through the Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep), available on the UPSC online portal.

Representation window open till May 31

The UPSC released the provisional answer key for the Preliminary Examination on May 27, three days after the test was conducted. Candidates have been given time until May 31, 2026, at 6 pm to submit representations against any question or answer through the dedicated QPRep portal.

The Commission has advised candidates to carefully read the instructions before filing objections.

Meanwhile, a Press Information Bureau statement noted that UPSC question papers are prepared by subject experts drawn from different parts of the country. According to the PIB, these experts design the examination in line with the objectives of the recruitment process while ensuring fairness for candidates from varied academic, social, and regional backgrounds.

This year, nearly 5.49 lakh candidates appeared for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, which is being conducted to fill 933 vacancies in the Civil Services and 80 vacancies in the Indian Forest Service (IFoS). The release of the provisional answer key has now shifted the focus from post-exam speculation to the formal review process, with aspirants closely scrutinising the questions before the objection window closes.