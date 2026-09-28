Chakma Autonomous District Council To Roll Out NEP From 2027-28, Introduce Weekly 'Mizo Speaking Day' Across Mizoram’s Lawngtlai Schools | Representational Image

Aizawl: The Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district will implement the National Education Policy (NEP) from the 2027-28 academic session and introduce a weekly 'Mizo Speaking Day' in all its primary and middle schools under its jurisdiction, an official said on Monday.

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The decisions were taken at a meeting on educational administration held in the council headquarters, Kamalanagar, on Sunday under the chairmanship of Executive Member in-charge of Education Doymoy Daveng Chakma, the official said.

The meeting resolved to observe every Wednesday as 'Mizo Speaking Day' in all primary and middle schools within the CADC area to provide students regular opportunities to learn and practice the Mizo language.

A committee headed by Primary Education Department Office Superintendent Satish Chakma has been constituted to prepare guidelines and modalities for implementing the initiative, the official said.

The meeting also decided to adopt and implement the NEP from 2027-28 in line with the policy framework and guidelines of the Mizoram government, he said.

The District School Education Board (DSEB) and concerned education departments will undertake preparatory measures and issue implementation guidelines.

It also approved in principle the draft Chakma Autonomous District Council (Transfer and Posting of Elementary School Teachers) Rules, 2026.

A review committee headed by education officer Punya Jagat Talukdar has been tasked with examining the draft and finalising it by October 10 before placing it before the executive committee for consideration.

The meeting also resolved to launch a systematic literacy programme in CADC, subject to the executive committee's approval and availability of funds, and introduce 10 minutes of 'Anapana' meditation every Friday in all primary and middle schools, the official said.

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