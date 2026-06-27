CGPSC SI Prelims 2026 Admit Card Released For SI, Subedar And Platoon Commander Posts; Exam On July 12

CGPSC SI Prelims 2026 Admit Card: The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission) has released the admit card for the Sub-Inspector Cadre Preliminary Examination 2026 today, June 27, 2026. Candidates who have cleared the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) can now download their hall ticket from the official website at psc.cg.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for multiple posts, including Sub-Inspector, Subedar, and Platoon Commander under the State Home (Police) Department.

CGPSC SI Prelims 2026 Admit Card: Exam Date and Schedule

As per the official notification, the CGPSC SI Prelims 2026 examination will be conducted on:

Date: July 12, 2026 (Sunday)

Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Mode: Offline (pen and paper-based)

Total Posts: 341 vacancies

More than 63,000 candidates (63,342) have qualified for the preliminary written examination after successfully clearing PET and PST rounds.

CGPSC SI Prelims 2026 Admit Card: Admit Card Details

The admit card is an essential document for appearing in the examination. It contains important information such as:

Candidate’s name and roll number

Exam centre details

Reporting time

Exam instructions

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

CGPSC SI Prelims 2026 Admit Card: How to Download CGPSC SI Admit Card 2026

Candidates can download their hall ticket by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website: psc.cg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the “CGPSC SI Prelims Admit Card 2026” link

Step 3: Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 4: Submit the details to view the admit card

Step 5: Download and take a printout for exam day use

CGPSC SI Prelims 2026 Admit Card: Exam Centres

The preliminary examination will be conducted across all 33 districts of Chhattisgarh. Major centres include cities like:

Raipur

Bilaspur

Durg

Jagdalpur

Ambikapur

The wide distribution of centres is intended to ensure that candidates do not have to travel long distances for the exam.