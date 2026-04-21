CGBSE Result 2026: CG Board Class 10, 12 Results To Be Announced Soon; Here’s How To Access Your Results At cgbse.nic.in

CGBSE Result 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 results for 2026 soon. Once declared, students can check their mark sheets on the official websites at cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in .

Students who took the exams will need their roll number or school code to access their scores online. The results will also be available via DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

CGBSE Result 2026: Exam Details

The Class 10 exams were conducted from February 21 to March 13, 2026, while Class 12 exams were held from February 20 to March 18, 2026. The board is likely to announce the results in the coming days.

CGBSE Result 2026: How to Check CGBSE Result 2026 via website

Visit the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

Click either "CGBSE 10th Result 2026" or "CGBSE 12th Result 2026."

Enter the roll number and required information.

Submit the captcha and view the results.

Download and save the scorecard.

CGBSE Result 2026: How to Check CGBSE Result 2026 via SMS

Students can also check results via SMS:

Class 10: Type CG10 and send to 56263

Class 12: Type CG12 and send to 56263

CGBSE Result 2026: Passing Criteria

Students must score at least 33% in each subject, including the theory and practical exams.

CGBSE 2026 Results: Previous Year Performance

In 2025, the Class 10 pass percentage was 76.53%, while Class 12 was 81.87%. A total of 323,094 students took the Class 10 exam and 238,626 the Class 12 exam.

In addition to the results, the board is expected to release the toppers list, pass percentage, and supplementary exam details.