CGBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Sandhya Nayak Tops with 99%; Now Aspires For CGPSC

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 Higher Secondary Result 2026 today. The announcement was made during a press conference led by State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav.

Along with the result declaration, the board also released the overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance, and topper list.

Sandhya Nayak stands out among the CGBSE Class 10 toppers 2026 for her dedication and balance. She is from the Mahasamund district and attends Eklavya English School in Arjunda. She received 594 out of 600 marks (99%), making her the state's top performer.

Sandhya comes from a humble background; her father is a farmer, and her mother is a housewife. The family supplements its income by selling milk. Despite limited resources, Sandhya excelled academically while actively participating in household responsibilities.

In her interaction with Visataar News, Sandhya expressed immense happiness over her achievement, saying that her family is overjoyed and proud. “I had thought about doing well, but getting the top rank still feels surprising,” she shared.

Her daily routine demonstrated strong discipline. Along with attending coaching classes, she dedicated time to self-study at home and is now thinking about preparing for CGPSC in the future. Notably, she balanced her studies with household chores like cleaning, cooking, and helping her family, studying for about 2-3 hours per day.

Aside from academics, Sandhya enjoys creative activities such as drawing, painting, and crafting, which reflect her well-rounded personality.

Sandhya's mother emphasized how she balanced studies and chores, completing tasks such as sweeping, cooking, and other household duties without sacrificing her preparation. Her grandfather was also pleased, describing it as a joyous occasion for the whole family.

Sandhya's journey is an inspiring story of perseverance, discipline, and determination, demonstrating that success is possible even when handling multiple responsibilities.