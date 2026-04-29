CGBSE Class 10 Merit List 2026 Out: Sandhya Nayak, Parirani Pradhan, Anshul Sharma Share Rank 1; Check Topper List Here

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 Higher Secondary Result 2026 today. The announcement was made during a press conference led by State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav.
Along with the result declaration, the board also released the overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance and topper list. This year, Riya Sahu emerged as the top scorer in the state by securing 488 marks.
Students can now check their Class 10 results on the official websites using their roll number.
CGBSE Class 10 Topper List 2026 Released
Three Students Share Top Position
According to the merit list released by the board, the following students secured first rank:
Rank 1: Sandhya Nayak
Roll Number: 1261711997
Marks: 594/600
Percentage: 99.00%
District: Mahasamund
School: Eklavya English School, Arjunda
Rank 1: Parirani Pradhan
Roll Number: 1261712426
Marks: 594/600
Percentage: 99.00%
District: Mahasamund
School: Eklavyaa English Medium Higher Secondary School, Baloda
Rank 1: Anshul Sharma
Roll Number: 1263410225
Marks: 594/600
Percentage: 99.00%
District: Mungeli
School: New Generation Public HSS, Lormi
Official Websites to Check Result
Students can check their marks online through:
cgbse.nic.in
cg.results.nic.in
results.cg.nic.in
If one website is slow due to heavy traffic, candidates can use alternate official links.
Steps to check the result
Students can follow these steps:
Visit cgbse.nic.in
Click on “CGBSE 12th Result 2026”
Enter roll number and required details
Complete captcha verification
Submit the form
View result on screen
Download scorecard for future use