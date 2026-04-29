CGBSE Class 10 Merit List 2026 Out: Sandhya Nayak, Parirani Pradhan, Anshul Sharma Share Rank 1; Check Topper List Here

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially declared the Class 10 Higher Secondary Result 2026 today. The announcement was made during a press conference led by State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav.

Along with the result declaration, the board also released the overall pass percentage, stream-wise performance and topper list. This year, Riya Sahu emerged as the top scorer in the state by securing 488 marks.

Students can now check their Class 10 results on the official websites using their roll number.

CGBSE Class 10 Topper List 2026 Released

Three Students Share Top Position

According to the merit list released by the board, the following students secured first rank:

Rank 1: Sandhya Nayak

Roll Number: 1261711997

Marks: 594/600

Percentage: 99.00%

District: Mahasamund

School: Eklavya English School, Arjunda

Rank 1: Parirani Pradhan

Roll Number: 1261712426

Marks: 594/600

Percentage: 99.00%

District: Mahasamund

School: Eklavyaa English Medium Higher Secondary School, Baloda

Rank 1: Anshul Sharma

Roll Number: 1263410225

Marks: 594/600

Percentage: 99.00%

District: Mungeli

School: New Generation Public HSS, Lormi

Official Websites to Check Result

Students can check their marks online through:

cgbse.nic.in

cg.results.nic.in

results.cg.nic.in

If one website is slow due to heavy traffic, candidates can use alternate official links.

Steps to check the result

Students can follow these steps:

Visit cgbse.nic.in

Click on “CGBSE 12th Result 2026”

Enter roll number and required details

Complete captcha verification

Submit the form

View result on screen

Download scorecard for future use