CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026 To Be Out Tomorrow At 2:30 PM; Here’s How Students Can Access Their Results

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has officially announced that the Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary) results for 2026 will be declared on April 29. The results will first be unveiled during a press conference scheduled for 2:30 PM.

The press briefing will be led by State Education Minister Gajendra Yadav, who will formally announce the results along with key highlights such as pass percentages, toppers, and overall performance statistics.

Students will be able to access their results online through the official websites such as cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. Candidates are advised to keep their roll numbers handy to check their scores without delay.

The declaration marks a crucial moment for thousands of students awaiting their board exam outcomes across the state.

Gajendra Yadav in an interview, said that " Now, it's about the children's hard work throughout the year; the results of that hard work are going to be declared tomorrow. Tomorrow at 2:30 PM, the Board of Secondary Education will announce their exam [results]. I extend my best wishes and congratulations to all the children, and I have one request for them: if, for some reason, any child does not receive a result that aligns with their intentions or expectations, there is no need to feel disappointed or lose heart. There will be many more opportunities; many more chances will come where we can improve ourselves and set everything right through better preparation and hard work. And to all the children..."

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: How to Check CGBSE Result 2026 via website

Step 1: Go to the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on "CGBSE 10th Result 2026" or "CGBSE 12th Result 2026."

Step 3: Enter the roll number and the necessary information.

Step 4: Submit the captcha and see the results.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: How to Check CGBSE Result 2026 by SMS

Students can also check results via SMS:

Class 10: Type CG10 and send to 56263

Class 12: Type CG12 and send to 56263

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Passing Criteria

Students must score at least 33% in each subject, including the theory and practical exams.

CGBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2026: Previous Year Performance

In 2025, the Class 10 pass rate was 76.53%, while Class 12 was 81.87%. A total of 323,094 students took the Class 10 exam, while 238,626 took the Class 12 exam.

In addition to the results, the board is expected to release the top scorers, pass percentage, and supplementary exam information.