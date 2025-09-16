CG Vyapam Releases Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2025 At vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Canva

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam Admit Card: The staff nurse recruitment exam admit card for 2025 has been made available by the Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam). On the official website, vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, candidates who successfully applied for the exam can now download their admission cards.

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam: Important details

Exam date: Sunday, September 21, 2025

Exam time: 11:00 AM to 1:15 PM (single shift)

Total posts: 225 Staff Nurse vacancies

Exam centers/districts: Raipur, Bilaspur, Sarguja, Bastar, and one more district

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam: Steps to download

The steps below can be used by candidates to download their admission card:

Step 1: Visit vyapam.cgstate.gov.in, the official CG Vyapam website.

Step 2: On the homepage, select the "Admit Card" option.

Step 3: Click on "Admit Card for Recruitment Examination (HSSN25) for Staff Nurse Posts under Chahattisgarh's Directorate of Health Services."

Step 4: Type in your Captcha code, password, and registration number and submit.

Step 5: The screen will display your admit card.

Step 6: Take a printout after downloading it.

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam: Details mentioned on admit card

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Registration number

Exam name

Exam date and time

Reporting time

Exam centre address

Candidate’s photograph

Candidate’s signature

Note: If any detail is missing or incorrect, candidates must immediately contact CG Vyapam.

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Recruitment Exam: Exam day guidelines

Arrive at the exam centre well before the reporting time.

Carry a printed admit card.

Bring a valid photo ID proof (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, voter ID, etc.).

Entry to the exam hall will not be allowed without admit card and photo ID.