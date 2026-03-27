CG BSc Nursing Registration 2026 Live At vyapam.cgstate.gov; Check Direct Link Here 

CG BSc Nursing Registration 2026: The Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board (CG Vyapam) has begun the process of registering candidates for BSc nursing admission in Chhattisgarh. The CG BSc Nursing application form for 2026 is available online at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in. To avoid last-minute issues, eligible candidates should complete their applications before April 27 until 5:00 PM.

In case of any issues, candidates can reach out at via email at helpdesk.cgvyapam@gmail.com and via landline at 0771-297-2780.

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CG BSc Nursing Registration: Important Dates

Start date for online application form – March 27

Last date to fill online application form – April 27 till 5:00 PM

Error correction window – April 28 to April 30 till 5:00 PM

Tentative exam date – June 11, 2026

Exam timing – 10:00 AM to 12:15 PM

Admit card release date (on Vyapam website) – 01.06.2026 (Monday)

CG BSc Nursing Registration 2026: Application Steps

Candidates can check out the CG BSc Nursing Registration 2026 Steps below:

Go to the official website: vyapam.cgstate.gov.in or click here

Locate the “CG BSc Nursing 2026 Registration” link

Fill out the registration form by entering your name, date of birth, mobile number, and email address.

Log in with your assigned login ID and password.

Fill out the application form with personal, academic, and contact information.

Select your preferred exam center.

Upload the required documents, including a photograph, signature, and relevant certificates.

Pay the CG BSc Nursing application fee using online payment methods such as a debit card, credit card, or net banking.

Check the added information carefully and submit the online form.

Download the completed form in PDF format for future reference.