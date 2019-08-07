CFA Results 2019 declared, here’s how's to check

Chartered Financial Analyst Level 1 and 2 results have been declared. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website cfainstitute.org. The exams were held in the month of June

In addition to making the results available online, the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute has also provided the CFA June Exam Results 2019 to the respective candidates through their emails.

CFA Results 2019: Steps to check

Visit the official website of CFA Institute i.e. cfainstitute.org

Find and click on ‘Access your result’ available under June 2019

Log onto the website using your email and password

Select the result option available after logging in

Click on the link for checking the detailed result

Download Soft copy / PDF copy of the result scorecard

Take Printout of the Result Scorecard for future reference