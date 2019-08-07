CFA Results 2019 declared, here’s how's to check

Chartered Financial Analyst Level 1 and 2 results have been declared. Students who have appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website cfainstitute.org. The exams were held in the month of June
In addition to making the results available online, the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Institute has also provided the CFA June Exam Results 2019 to the respective candidates through their emails.
CFA Results 2019: Steps to check
Visit the official website of CFA Institute i.e. cfainstitute.org
Find and click on ‘Access your result’ available under June 2019
Log onto the website using your email and password
Select the result option available after logging in
Click on the link for checking the detailed result
Download Soft copy / PDF copy of the result scorecard
Take Printout of the Result Scorecard for future reference