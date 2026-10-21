CFA Level III Results 2026 Out At cfainstitute.org; 47% Candidates Pass August Exam, First-Time Test Takers Record 56% Pass Rate

CFA 2026 Level III Results OUT At cfainstitute.org; 47% Candidates Pass August Exam, First-Time Test Takers Record 56% Pass Rate |

CFA Level III Results 2026: The CFA Institute has announced the results of the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Program Level III examination conducted in August 2026. Of the 13,940 candidates who appeared for the examination worldwide, 47% passed, according to the institute's announcement dated October 20, 2026.

Candidates were scheduled to receive their results on October 20. The overall pass rate for the August session was below the 10-year average of 50%, as reported by the CFA Institute.

First-time test takers recorded a higher pass rate than candidates who had deferred their examinations. The pass rate among candidates appearing for Level III for the first time stood at 56%, while candidates with at least one deferral recorded a pass rate of 31%.

Chris Wiese, CFA, Managing Director of Education at CFA Institute, congratulated successful candidates and highlighted the importance of sound judgement, technical expertise and ethical standards in the investment profession. He also acknowledged the commitment required to complete the CFA Program, particularly for candidates balancing exam preparation with full-time work and other responsibilities.

CFA Level III August 2026 Exam: specialised pathways

Candidates appearing for the August Level III examination selected one of three specialised pathways: Portfolio Management, Private Wealth or Private Markets.

According to CFA Institute, all three pathways are equally rigorous and lead towards the same CFA charter. The pathways allow candidates to pursue specialised areas within the investment profession while completing the final level of the programme.

CFA Level III Results 2026: Steps to check the result

Candidates can follow these steps to access their individual results:

Step 1: Visit the official CFA Institute website at cfainstitute.org.

Step 2: Navigate to the CFA examination results section.

Step 3: Open the candidate results portal.

Step 4: Log in using the registered account credentials.

Step 5: View the result and save the notification for future reference.

Candidates should use the official CFA Institute portal to access their individual examination results.

CFA Level III Result 2026: What happens next?

Candidates who pass the Level III examination can become CFA charterholders after their work experience is verified against the institute's requirements for charterholder membership.

Successful candidates must also meet the membership conditions, including annually attesting to the CFA Institute Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct.

CFA Institute said charterholder membership provides access to mentoring, learning opportunities and a global network of investment professionals. These resources are intended to support career development, professional connections and continued learning.