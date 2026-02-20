CFA February 2026 Exam Results Dates Announced At cfainstitute.org; Level 1 On March 19, Level 2 On April 7

CFA February 2026 Exam Results: The CFA exam results for the Level 1 and Level 3 exams in February 2026 have been released by the CFA Institute. On March 19, 2026, the CFA Level 1 February 2026 result will be revealed. On April 7, 2026, the CFA Level 2 February 2026 result date was also made public online. Through their CFA login, candidates who took the February 2026 CFA test can view and download their exam results. The results will be sent to the registered email addresses of the candidates after 6:30 PM IST or 9:00 AM ET.

CFA February 2026 Exam Results: Important date and time

CFA Level 2 Exam Dates (February 2026): January 29, 2026 to February 1, 2026

CFA Level 1 Exam Dates (February 2026): February 2, 2026 to February 8, 2026

CFA Level 1 Result Date: March 19, 2026

CFA Level 2 Result Date: April 7, 2026

Result Release Time: After 6:30 PM IST / 9:00 AM ET (via registered email and candidate dashboard)

CFA February 2026 Exam Results: Steps to check the result

Candidates can view and receive their CFA Level 2 August 2025 results by completing these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cfainstitute.org.

Step 2: Choose the "CFA Exam Results" option from the homepage.

Step 3: Select "Result 2025 for CFA Level 2."

Step 4: To log in, enter your registered email address and password.

Step 5: Review and store your results for further use.

CFA 2026: Upcoming exam dates

CFA Level 1 (2026)

May Scheduling Deadline: February 18, 2026

May 2026 Exam Dates: May 12, 2026 to May 18, 2026

August 2026 Invoice Registration Deadline: March 27, 2026

August 2026 Exam Dates: August 18, 2026 to August 24, 2026

CFA Level 3 (2026)

August 2026 Invoice Registration Deadline: March 27, 2026

August 2026 Exam Dates: August 13, 2026 to August 17, 2026

CFA: What is CFA?

The CFA Program, administered by the CFA Institute, is recognised by the banking and investing sectors globally. The three exam levels - Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3, are designed to evaluate a candidate's proficiency with investing tools, valuation, portfolio management, and ethical standards.

Candidates who complete all three levels and possess the required professional experience can obtain the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) title. Finance professionals can grow their expertise and progress in roles involving investments and portfolio management with the support of this internationally recognised credential.

For official updates and other information, candidates are advised to visit cfainstitute.org.