CET 2026–27 Conducted Smoothly Across Maharashtra;  Female Participation Surges

The Maharashtra CET Cell 2026–2027 has released an official notification stating that the Common Entrance Test (CET) 2026–27 has commenced smoothly across Maharashtra, with a combined total of approximately 17.6 lakh candidates across both attempts appearing at 284 centres, making it one of the largest and most efficiently conducted examination cycles in recent years.

The official notification also states that a key highlight this year is the notable increase in female participation, reflecting enhanced access, greater inclusivity, and growing confidence among women in pursuing competitive examinations across the State

Officials have credited this rise to a combination of systemic improvements and targeted efforts to make the examination process more inclusive. Under the leadership of Dileep B. Sardesai, the CET Cell has introduced several measures aimed at ensuring safety, transparency, and accessibility.

Advanced technologies such as Aadhaar-based authentication, biometric verification, CCTV surveillance, and real-time monitoring systems have not only strengthened exam integrity but also contributed to creating a secure and trustworthy environment. For many female candidates and their families, this added layer of safety has been a key factor in participation.

Operational improvements have further supported this shift. A higher number of candidates were allotted their first-preference centres.

On the ground, the examination has been conducted smoothly, with strong coordination and minimal disruptions. Candidates have responded positively, with many highlighting the improved conditions and ease of the overall process.

With 30 sessions already completed successfully, CET 2026–27 is not just setting benchmarks in examination management but reinforcing public trust in Maharashtra’s examination system