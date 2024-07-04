Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Exam On July 7 | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The link to the admit card for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) 2024 will shortly be activated by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). After it is made available, candidates can use their login information to get their admission card from the official website, ctet.nic.in. On July 7, 2024, there will be two shifts of the exam, lasting 2:30 hours each. The time of the Paper 2 exam is 9:30 am to 12 pm, while the Paper 1 exam is set for 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

Those who wish to teach in grades 1 through 5 will take the Paper 1 test, while those who want to teach in grades 6 through 8 will take the Paper 2 exam.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

The candidate's admit card will contain information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.