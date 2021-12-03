Celebrating Music and its power to bring people together, MAP & Berklee College of Music

The Museum of Art & Photography, in collaboration with The Berklee College of Music, is hosting a three- day digital festival. A unique lineup of never-before-seen concerts by renowned performers such as the Berklee Indian Ensemble and Women of the World, a collection of inventive artists from throughout the world, is among the highlights of The Museum of Art & Photography (MAP) Bengaluru's 'Art is Life: SoundFrames', festival.

MAP, being one of India's leading private museums, dedicated itself to making art and culture accessible to people. The motif of the event itself says, 'Celebrating Music and its power to bring people together.' Sound of the City, a sonic public engagement in which composers and producers create music influenced by the sounds of cities across India (Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Delhi), is another collaboration between the two institutions.

The festival will take place from December 3-5, 2021, and will also provide a variety of music-related educational and immersive programs, some of which are co-sponsored by the Indian Music Experience (IME) museum.

For the festival, over 25 events inspired by music will be displayed over three days, including concerts, performances, panel discussions, film screenings, educational workshops, and exhibitions. More than 65 artists from India and around the world will perform at the festival. It includes SubraMania's Ambi and Bindu Subramaniam, Grammy-winner Ricky Kej, musical talents from IndianRaga, young Hindustani maestro Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar, and the Durbari Qawwals of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya Dargah.

One can register for the online festival at www. artislife. events.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 07:13 PM IST