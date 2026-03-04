CEED 2026 M.Des Results OUT By IIT Bombay At ceed.iitb.ac.in; Direct Link Here

CEED 2026 M.Des Results: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has released the Common Entrance Examination for Design (CEED) 2026 Result for M.Des on March 4, 2026. To view their results, candidates who took the tests must go to ceed.iitb.ac.in, the official website. The login ID and password are needed to verify the outcomes. From March 10, 2026, to July 31, 2026, the CEED Scorecard will be available.

CEED 2026 M.Des Results: Important dates

Declaration of CEED Results: March 4, 2026

CEED Scorecard Available for Download: March 10, 2026

Last Date to Download CEED Scorecard: July 31, 2026

CEED 2026 M.Des Results: Steps to check the result

On March 10, 2026, candidates will need to download their CEED 2026 scorecards online by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to ceed.iitb.ac.in, the official website;

Step 2: Click the result link.

Step 3: Enter your password and email address to log in.

Step 4: The CEED 2026 result will show up.

Step 5: Download for later use

Note: Candidates can contact the board official at ceed@iitb.ac.in if there are any mistakes or inconsistencies.

Direct link to check the result

CEED 2026 M.Des Results: Participating Institutes and Seats for CEED 2026 M.Des Program (Total: 357 Seats)

IISc Bangalore – Centre for Product Design and Manufacturing: 18 seats

IIT Bombay – IDC School of Design (Industrial Design Centre): 78 seats

IIT Delhi – Department of Design: 20 seats

IIT Guwahati – Department of Design: 33 seats

IIT Hyderabad – Department of Design: 30 seats

IIT Kanpur – Design Programme: 78 seats

IIT Roorkee – Department of Design: 20 seats

IIT Jodhpur – School of Liberal Arts: 25 seats

IIITDM Jabalpur – Design Discipline: 30 seats

IIITDM Kancheepuram – School of Interdisciplinary Design and Innovation: 25 seats