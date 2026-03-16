CBSE Warns Teachers Against Sharing Misleading Posts On Board Exam Evaluation; Legal Action Possible

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a cautionary advisory to teachers involved in the evaluation of the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations, urging them to refrain from sharing misleading information about the marking process on social media platforms.

In a circular dated March 16, the board said it had come across several online posts in which individuals associated with the evaluation process were sharing comments, opinions and personal experiences related to answer-sheet checking. According to the board, many of these posts were factually incorrect and potentially misleading, which could create confusion among students, parents and other stakeholders awaiting the results.

CBSE reminded evaluators that the answer-sheet evaluation process is confidential and governed by strict protocols. The board emphasised that any form of public discussion or disclosure related to the marking process, especially on social media platforms, is not permitted.

“Sharing misleading information, experiences or opinions regarding the evaluation process on public platforms is strictly prohibited,” the board said in the advisory, adding that such behaviour amounts to a violation of professional conduct.

The board further warned that attempts to spread rumours or misrepresent facts online may invite disciplinary action. Officials said the integrity and credibility of the examination system must be protected, particularly during the sensitive period when answer sheets are being evaluated.

CBSE has also asked principals of all affiliated schools to immediately communicate the advisory to teachers participating in the evaluation process. The board expects evaluators to maintain confidentiality, professionalism and dignity while carrying out their duties.

The warning comes at a time when evaluation work for the CBSE Board Exams 2026 is underway across multiple centres in the country. With lakhs of students awaiting their results, the board said it is important that unverified or misleading narratives about marking practices do not circulate online.