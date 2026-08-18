CBSE Verification And Re-Evaluation 2026: Class 10 Applications Close Tomorrow At cbse.gov.in; Check Details Here

CBSE Verification And Re-Evaluation 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will end the application process for students in Class 10 to have their grades verified and their responses re-evaluated. Candidates may submit their online applications until August 19, 2026. The application window opened on August 16, 2026.

Students who have a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book can use the facility. The procedure is now applicable to children taking the 2026 Class 10 Main Board and Second Board exams, according to CBSE.

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CBSE Verification And Re-Evaluation 2026: Important details

Application begins: August 16, 2026

Last date to apply: August 19, 2026

Verification of marks fee: Rs 300 per answer book

Re-evaluation fee: Rs 100 per question, including all sub-questions

Eligibility: Only candidates who have obtained the scanned copy of their evaluated answer book can apply for verification and/or re-evaluation.

CBSE Verification And Re-Evaluation 2026: Steps to apply for verification

Students can submit their applications by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to cbse.gov.in, the official CBSE website.

Step 2: Use the online tool for mark verification and reassessment.

Step 3: Enter the candidate's information and the necessary exam to log in.

Step 4: Choose the facility you want to apply for and the appropriate answer book.

Step 5: Pay the required Rs 300 for each answer book.

Step 6: Choose the complete question or questions that need to be re-evaluated and explain why.

Step 7: Pay the relevant re-evaluation charge of Rs 100 for each question.

Step 8: Send in the application and save the confirmation for further use.

According to CBSE, re-evaluation is done for the entire question, not just a portion of it. Before submitting a request for re-evaluation, students are recommended to match their responses with the question paper and marking scheme.

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CBSE Verification And Re-Evaluation 2026: Important Instructions

Scanned Answer Book Required: Students must first obtain the scanned copy of their evaluated answer book before applying for verification or re-evaluation.

Check Evaluation: After receiving the scanned copy, candidates can review how their answers were evaluated and decide whether to apply for verification, re-evaluation or both.

One Answer Book Only: Candidates can request verification and/or re-evaluation for only one answer book.

Main Or Second Examination: Students who appeared for both the Main Board Examination and Second Board Examination in the same subject can choose either the Main Examination answer book or the Second Examination answer book for the process.