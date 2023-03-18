CBSE to roll out new curricular framework for foundational classes from 2023-24

Representative Image | Pixabay

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is implementing the National Curriculum Framework for Foundation Stage (NCFFS) 2022 from the upcoming academic session, that is, 2023-24, Careers360 has reported.

“CBSE has adopted National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage - 2022 and the new structure of five-year education at foundational stage (from Class Nursery to Class 2) will be introduced in the session 2023-24 in those CBSE schools which offer education at foundational stage to students in the age group of 3-8 years,” said the board in an official circular.

According to the report, the board advised schools offering foundational education to follow the recommendations regarding curriculum, pedagogy, assessment and others provided in NCFFS-2022.

“The NCF-FS includes many examples and illustrations which play a critical role in its implementation. They help to clarify abstract concepts, reinforce learning, and make new ideas more accessible to practicing teachers. Myriad examples are aptly incorporated to enhance understanding, foster engagement, and elaborate concrete ways concepts can be implemented in day-to-day teaching,” CBSE is reported to have said.

The board allowed schools offering Classes 1 to 10 or 12 to try to increase the infrastructural requirements to include pre-primary classes and those already running foundational classes to continue offering three years of pre-primary education. The board will give detailed instructions on submitting data on foundational classes.

According to the board, the qualifications of the teachers will remain the same as per the National Council of Teachers Education (NCTE) notification. The board informed that the NCF document includes academic guidelines for hand holding schools in the pages for secondary schools.

“NCFFS 2022 has been developed by the NCERT as per the mandate of the National Education Policy 2020 to outline the competencies and learning outcomes, general approaches that should guide teaching and learning at the foundational stage. It serves as a guideline for schools and teachers to design and develop curricula, syllabi, and teaching materials that align with the national educational goals,” CBSE further said, Careers360 reported.