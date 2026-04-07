CBSE To Open Marks Upload Window For Class 12 West Asian Students Under Special Assessment Scheme 2026; Submissions Begin April 8

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the next step in declaring Class 12 results for students in West Asian countries by opening the marks uploading window for schools. In a notification issued on April 7, the board said the online platform will go live from April 8 and remain open till April 17, 2026.

It can be accessed using school logins, and the principal of the school has been advised to adhere to the schedule strictly. The board has also warned that any change in the mark once it is entered would not be entertained.

School login link

Why the Special Assessment Scheme was introduced?

The move comes after CBSE earlier cancelled the remaining Class 12 board exams in select West Asian countries due to prevailing conditions that made conducting exams “infeasible.”

The decision applies to CBSE-affiliated schools in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, where exams were interrupted midway.

To avoid academic loss, the board introduced a special assessment scheme to evaluate students based on a mix of exams already conducted and internal assessments.

How students are being evaluated

CBSE has divided students into categories depending on how many papers they were able to appear for.

Students who have written all the examinations will get marks according to their board examination performance.

However, students who are absent from certain examinations will get marks based on internal assessments like quarterly exams and pre-boards.

In subjects with 70–80 marks theory papers, the best score among quarterly, half-yearly and pre-board exams will be considered.

For subjects with lower weightage (60, 50 or 30 marks), pre-board marks will be used. If missed, earlier pre-board scores will be taken into account.

No change has been made to practicals and internal assessments' marks.

The program includes several subjects ranging from key subjects like Mathematics, Economics, and Biology, to foreign languages such as English and Arabic, to vocational subjects like IT, Artificial Intelligence, and Data Science.

What happen next?

Since marks have started being uploaded by schools, CBSE is all set to declare the results along with other Class 12 results without delaying any student in this region.

For students who are put under compartments or repeaters, a retest will be allowed in July 2026. If a student is not happy with the score, then there is a possibility that CBSE will conduct fresh examinations in certain subjects if needed.

For now, the focus remains on schools completing the marks submission process carefully and within the given deadline.