CBSE To Implement ‘Computational Thinking & AI’ Curriculum For Classes 3–8 From 2026–27; Announces Teacher Training Theme With Focus On Coding & Future Skills

CBSE has officially unveiled its plan for introducing a new curriculum on Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) for students from Class 3 to Class 8, which will come into effect in the academic year 2026–27. According to an official notice issued on April 9, 2026 (TRG-02), this decision by CBSE is in line with the goals of the NEP 2020 and NCFSE 2023.

As part of its efforts towards this decision, CBSE has officially announced 'Computational Thinking and Understanding Artificial Intelligence' as the training theme for teachers in the 2026–27 academic year.

At the launch of Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (CT & AI) Curriculum of CBSE https://t.co/h3KUFiOR3t — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 1, 2026

Focus on logical thinking and ethical AI use

As stated by the Board, the new curriculum seeks to assist learners in developing logical reasoning abilities, identifying patterns, and solving problems through systematic approaches. The ethical aspects of AI should also be made known to learners at an early age.

To teachers, the program is meant to enhance their classroom teaching practices through the integration of concepts relating to CT and AI in the various subjects taught in school.

Seven key training sub-themes for teachers

CBSE has structured the training programme around seven core areas:

• Foundations of Computational Thinking and AI readiness

• Progressive pedagogy: from play-based learning to abstraction

• Role of mathematics in CT and AI readiness

• Interdisciplinary integration across subjects at the middle stage

• Understanding AI in real-world contexts

• Assessment and pedagogy in CT and AI

• Ethics and responsible use of AI

These themes are aimed at building educators’ capacity to deliver the new curriculum effectively.

At the launch of Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (CT & AI) Curriculum of CBSE https://t.co/h3KUFiOR3t — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 1, 2026

District-level workshops and national showcase

As part of the implementation plan, CBSE has asked schools to organise District Level Deliberations (DLDs) in the form of workshops. These lessons will cover the use of CT and AI knowledge across different fields including Mathematics, Science, Social Sciences, and Languages.

The lessons will also promote project-based learning and teach children about AI in a child-friendly way. Schools will be required to shortlist the best three presentations or papers from these sessions, which will then be evaluated at the national level. Selected entries may be showcased at the National Teachers Conference.

The Board expects these activities to create a supportive ecosystem for CT and AI learning, enable teachers to design hands-on projects, and encourage students to explore fields like coding, data science and mathematics while understanding the ethical use of technology.

Guidelines for schools and training structure

The district-level workshops will be conducted offline and can be organised by individual schools or in collaboration through Sahodaya School Complexes. Each workshop will be of one-day duration, equivalent to six hours of Continuous Professional Development (CPD) under Domain-II.

Schools will be responsible for deciding the topic, venue and inviting experts. Learners from preparatory level through middle stages will continue to form the center of attention, and training records should therefore be properly kept.

Session presentations and computer-based learning

In addition to the workshops, CBSE recommends that the CT and AI programs feature discussions presented by experts. The sessions may take place either through electronic means or face-to-face. They can be delivered by internal and/or external experts.

Each session will run for half a day, totaling three CPD hours. The teachers may also benefit from other sessions conducted electronically and transmitted via the DD PM e-Vidya Channel by CBSE (CBSE 15).

Regional workshops by CBSE

The Board will also conduct regional workshops and orientation programmes through its Centres of Excellence (CoEs). Teachers can participate by registering online with a fee of ₹700.

These sessions will carry six CPD hours and the schedule is expected to be released shortly. Schools have been advised to nominate teachers based on their respective CoE jurisdictions.

Schools encouraged to actively participate

CBSE has urged all affiliated schools to actively organise and participate in these activities throughout the 2026–27 academic session. This includes conducting district-level workshops, hosting expert sessions, and nominating teachers for regional training programmes.