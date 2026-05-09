CBSE To Hold Career Awareness Programme On Entrance Exams, Pathways For Principals, Counsellors On May 29

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a new career awareness programme focused on entrance examinations and higher education pathways, aimed at strengthening career guidance in affiliated schools.

In a notice issued on May 8, 2026, the Board said the programme is intended for principals, vice-principals and school counsellors and will focus on helping educators better guide students as they navigate higher education choices and competitive entrance exams.

The initiative is part of CBSE’s broader effort to improve the career counselling ecosystem in schools and comes in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Focus on informed career decisions

CBSE said the upcoming awareness programme will give school leaders and counsellors a clearer understanding of career options, emerging academic pathways, scholarships, internships and higher education opportunities.

The idea, the Board noted, is to ensure that students receive timely and meaningful guidance from the people they interact with most closely in school.

What the programme aims to achieve

According to CBSE, the orientation session is expected to help participants:

understand the changing landscape of entrance examinations and higher education admissions

become familiar with new and emerging career pathways

strengthen school-level counselling practices in line with NEP 2020

gain access to information on internships, scholarships and academic opportunities

Event details

Programme: Awareness Programme on Entrance Exams and Career Pathways

Date: May 29, 2026

Time: 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

Reporting time: 9:30 am

Venue: Jammu Sanskriti School, Jammu, Ismailpur Kothey, District Jammu – 181132

Who can participate: Principals, Vice-Principals and Counsellors from CBSE-affiliated schools

Registration mode: Online

Registration fee: No fee

Important points for participants

CBSE has issued a few important instructions for those planning to attend:

Seats are limited and registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis

Only selected participants will receive confirmation emails

While there is no registration fee, participants will have to bear their own travel and accommodation expenses

Why this matters

For many schools, especially at the senior secondary level, career counselling has become far more important than it was a few years ago.

With students today choosing from a growing list of entrance exams, courses and career streams, school counsellors and principals often become the first point of guidance.