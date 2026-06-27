CBSE Three-Language Policy Clarified: No Midway Language Change For Students In Classes 7, 8, And 9; Implementation To Begin Gradually From Class 6

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New Delhi: Students returning to schools after the summer break in July will not be forced into an abrupt language switch midway through their schooling, bringing major relief to CBSE students, parents, and schools across the country. As per a Times of India report, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has clarified that the three-language policy will be implemented gradually from Class 6 onwards and will not be applied retrospectively to students already in Classes 7, 8, and 9.

No Change for Students Already in Classes 7, 8, 9

As per the TOI report, students already studying in Classes 7, 8, and 9 will continue with their existing language combinations. Those who have opted for two foreign languages under the current CBSE system will be allowed to continue the same combination until they complete their Class 10 board examinations.

This means there will be no sudden replacement of foreign languages with Indian languages in higher classes. For instance, Class 7 students will continue under their current structure up to their 2030 board cycle, while Class 9 students will follow the same pattern up to 2028.

A senior official, as quoted in Jagran, said: “The requirement of studying at least two Indian languages under the new language policy will be implemented prospectively from Class 6 and will not be applied retrospectively to students already studying in Classes 7 to 9.”

Why the Confusion Arose

The clarification comes after CBSE had earlier instructed affiliated schools to begin implementing the revised language policy from July. According to The Times of India, this led to concerns among schools and parents that students studying foreign languages might be forced to drop them in higher classes.

This created fears of academic stress for students and operational difficulties for schools during the mid-academic transition. The Education Minister noted that CBSE’s earlier communication lacked clarity on implementation for existing students.

Pradhan told TOI, “CBSE could not give a clear order,” adding that the ambiguity would now be removed. He also assured that no student would be forced into any difficulty due to the policy change. CBSE is expected to issue an amended order after discussions in its governing council, as per the report.

“No child will face any difficulty. Those already studying two foreign languages will be allowed to continue till they pass Class X,” he said, adding that students already enrolled in two foreign languages would not be affected and could continue the same until Class 10, with the policy starting from Class 6 and progressing with each new batch.

How the Policy Will Be Implemented

Under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, students from Class 6 onwards will study three languages, with at least two Indian languages.

Key points include:

Policy will begin from Class 6 for new batches

It will be implemented progressively year by year

Existing students will not be shifted mid-way

A fourth language option will remain available

The minister also said this structure is already followed by most school boards in India.

Scale of Language Learning in India

As per the TOI report, nearly 25 crore students are enrolled in schools across India, and around 90% already study three languages.

Within CBSE:

About 99% of students already study two Indian languages

Only around 1.3% study two foreign languages

This small group will continue under the existing system without disruption

Foreign Languages Remain Allowed

The report clarifies that foreign languages are not being removed. Students can continue studying them as part of their combinations. However, Indian languages will form the core focus under NEP 2020. Textbooks in 22 Indian languages will be made available to support implementation.

Implementation Responsibility and Challenges

The Education Minister said CBSE will handle issues related to teachers, training, and resources, calling it the board’s responsibility. He stated that “This is CBSE’s challenge, not the country’s challenge, not the state board’s challenge.”

Skill-Based Education Strengthened

Alongside language reforms, NEP also strengthens skill-based education:

Classes VI–VIII: 110 hours of vocational training annually + composite skill labs

Classes IX–X: Mandatory skill subject (such as Kaushal Vikas) included in assessment

Classes XI–XII: Skill subjects are optional but encouraged

CBSE Review on Foreign Language Option

CBSE is also examining whether a foreign language can be offered instead of the compulsory vocational subject up to Class 10. However, no final decision has been taken yet.

In summary, as per The Times of India report, the CBSE three-language policy will not affect students already in Classes 7, 8, and 9. The changes will apply only from Class 6 onwards in a phased manner. Existing students can continue their current language combinations until Class 10, while future batches will follow the revised NEP structure, focusing on Indian languages along with skill-based learning.