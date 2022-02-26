CBSE Term 2: Class 10, 12 Practical exams from March 2; Check details here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is preparing to hold Term 2 exams for classes 10 and 12. Students should check the complete exam schedule in order to adequately prepare for it.

CBSE practical examinations will begin on March 2, 2022, while board exams will begin on April 26. The date sheet given is for practical exams; final exams schedule is yet to be announced.

The board will assign external examiners to conduct the practicals for Class XII students, while the practicals for Class X students will be monitored by the schools. From March 2 to the final date of the particular class, the marks of practical and internal assessments will be submitted simultaneously.

Schools have been told to follow Covid guidelines for conducting these exams. “To avoid crowding and social distancing, the schools may consider splitting the group/batch of students in sub groups of 10 students each. First group of 10 students may attend the lab work while the other is doing pen and paper work and vice-versa,” reads the guidelines

Private candidates in both the 10th and 12th grades will not be required to take any practical exams; instead, their grades will be calculated on a pro-rata basis based on their performance in the board's theory examination."In respect of candidates prior to session 2020-21, i.e. 2019-20 and before, marks prescribed for practical exams/ project/ internal assessments shall be computed on pro-rata basis, based on the marks obtained in theory exam," as per CBSE guidelines.

The CBSE will shortly announce the term 2 exam datesheet. Term 2 exam will have both subjective and Objective type of questions. For the exam, the board will follow the pattern of sample question papers. Last month, sample papers were made available on the CBSE academic website.

Please check the official website, cbse.gov.in, for more information on term 2 practical exam guidelines.

