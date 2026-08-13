CBSE Schools Get Access To 845+ NCERT-Aligned Virtual Labs On DIKSHA; Check How Students Can Use Them

Official notice

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has informed its affiliated schools about the availability of more than 845 curriculum-aligned virtual labs and digital learning resources on the DIKSHA platform. The resources, developed through CIET-NCERT, are primarily focused on Science and Mathematics and are mapped to NCERT curricula, learning outcomes, classes, subjects and chapters.

The CBSE issued the information through Circular No. TRG-16/2026 dated August 13, 2026, asking school heads and principals to share the facility with students, teachers and other stakeholders.

The virtual labs are aimed at supporting the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and giving students access to interactive learning resources alongside classroom teaching.

What are the virtual labs available on DIKSHA?

According to CBSE, the repository contains 845+ virtual labs, most of which are related to Science and Mathematics. The resources have been organised according to the NCERT curriculum so that students can find content relevant to their particular class, subject and chapter.

The initiative has been developed by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), through CIET-NCERT.

How can students access CBSE virtual labs?

Students can access the virtual labs through several routes:

DIKSHA portal: Virtual labs are organised on the DIKSHA website according to grade, subject and chapter. Students can select the relevant class and subject to find the available resources.

DIKSHA mobile app: The same resources can also be accessed through the DIKSHA mobile application.

QR codes in NCERT textbooks: QR codes provided at the beginning of chapters in NCERT textbooks can be used to access relevant virtual labs and other digital learning material.

Grade-wise QR codes: Dedicated QR codes provide access to virtual labs mapped to subjects and chapters across different grades.

Ask DIKSHA: Students and teachers can use the AI-powered Ask DIKSHA feature to search for relevant virtual labs and other digital resources.

DIKSHA PAL: Virtual labs are also available through DIKSHA Personalised Adaptive Learning (PAL) courses.

Virtual labs mapped to NCERT curriculum

The resources have not been provided as a standalone collection. CBSE said the virtual labs have been mapped to NCERT curricula, learning outcomes, classes, subjects and chapters. This allows students and teachers to use them alongside the topics being taught in school.

The virtual resources can therefore be used to supplement classroom lessons and provide students with additional opportunities to explore concepts digitally.

CBSE asks schools to promote virtual lab resources

CBSE has asked the principals and heads of its affiliated schools to circulate the information and encourage students, teachers and other stakeholders to make use of the virtual labs and associated digital resources.

The Board has also provided a QR code in its circular for direct access to the virtual labs available on the DIKSHA platform.