CBSE Scanned Answer Book Facility Ends Today At 11:59 PM; Here's How Students Can Obtain Copies

CBSE Scanned Copy Answer Books 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be closing the Scanned Answer Book Application Window today on the official website.

Students who wish to review their answer sheets before applying for verification of marks or re-evaluation can use the facility through the board's post-result services portal.

The application window for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books will remain open until 11:59:59 PM on May 24, 2026. The deadline was extended after students reported technical difficulties while accessing the CBSE post-result services portal.

As per the CBSE social media post, Students will also get up to two days after receiving the scanned copy to apply for Verification/Re-evaluation.

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CBSE has extended the last date for obtaining scanned photocopies of Class XII answer books to 24.05.2026



Students will also get up to two days after receiving the scanned copy to apply for Verification/Re-evaluation.



Circular Link: https://t.co/10DMNsjmai#CBSE pic.twitter.com/yNVy8iR6wM — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 22, 2026

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: Steps to Access

Students seeking scanned copies of their evaluated CBSE Class 12 answer sheets can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official CBSE website and click on the link for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books.

Step 2: Sign in using your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and the displayed security code.

Step 3: Choose the subject(s) for which you want to receive the scanned answer sheets.

Step 4: Complete the payment process by paying the required fee through the available online payment options.

Step 5: Review the details and submit the application. Keep a copy of the acknowledgement or confirmation page for future reference.

Step 6: Once the board makes the documents available, download the scanned answer books from the portal.

Step 7: After examining the answer sheets, students may proceed with verification of marks or apply for re-evaluation, if required.

CBSE has highlighted key reforms introduced under the new On-Screen Marking (OSM) system adopted by CBSE for Class XII examinations during the press briefing held on 17th May 2026.



CBSE has reduced the fees for access to scanned answer book copies, verification of marks and… pic.twitter.com/n78FH3EdID — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 17, 2026

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: Fee Details

Scanned answer book fee reduced from ₹700 to ₹100.

Verification of marks fee reduced from ₹500 to ₹100.

Re-evaluation fee per question reduced from ₹100 to ₹25.

The revised fee structure applies to CBSE Class 12 examination results.

Students can now access post-result services at a significantly lower cost compared to previous years.

CBSE has also stated that the re-evaluation fee will be refunded if a student's marks increase after re-evaluation.

CBSE remains committed to ensuring fairness, transparency, and accuracy in the evaluation and re-evaluation process.



Students and parents are advised not to feel anxious regarding any concerns related to scanned answer books or evaluation, as every genuine issue will be… pic.twitter.com/CDnc3GEBVz — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 23, 2026

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: CBSE Assures Fair Review Of All Genuine Concerns

In an official clarification issued on May 23, CBSE said students and parents should not panic over concerns related to scanned answer books, verification, or re-evaluation.

The board stated that every genuine issue raised by students will be examined through the prescribed review process. If a student believes a page is unclear, a response has not been evaluated, or any page is missing, the concern will be reviewed by subject experts.

CBSE explained that every answer script flagged for review is reviewed by subject matter experts using a structured process to ensure fairness and accuracy.

“If any page is unclear, if a student feels a response has not been graded, or if any pages are missing, the matter will be addressed through the prescribed process,” the board stated.

CBSE remains committed to a fair and transparent evaluation process. All genuine concerns related to scanned answer books or evaluation will be reviewed by subject experts through the prescribed mechanism.



Last date to apply for scanned answer books: May 24, 2026.@dpradhanbjp… pic.twitter.com/Z10MCAg2iB — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 23, 2026

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: Technical Issues Reported By Students

CBSE acknowledged that heavy traffic on the portal led to technical disruptions for some users. Among the issues reported were:

Delayed payment confirmations

Difficulty accessing the portal

Blurred scanned pages

Missing pages in answer books

Concerns regarding allegedly unmarked responses

According to the board, corrective measures have already been implemented, including strengthening the technical infrastructure and extending deadlines to ensure students are not inconvenienced.