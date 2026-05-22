CBSE Says Class 12 Scanned Answer Book Portal Fully Functional After Technical Glitch

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced that the online portal for applying for scanned copies of Class 12 answer books is now fully functional after witnessing an overwhelming response from students shortly after it was opened.

The portal for applying for scanned copies of Class XII answer books is now fully functional.



We thank students, parents, and schools for their patience and cooperation.#CBSE pic.twitter.com/zocBxgnzCr — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 22, 2026

In a fresh post shared on the microblogging platform X, the board said that students can continue submitting applications for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets without any issue. The board also thanked students, parents, and schools for their patience during the temporary technical difficulties.

According to CBSE, the high traffic on the portal had led to delays in payment status updates and application processing on Tuesday evening. However, the board clarified that the system is now operating smoothly.

Massive response within hours

The demand for scanned answer books was massive within the first few hours of the portal going live. As per the board, by 7:30 PM on May 20, a total of 1,27,146 applications had already been successfully submitted. These applications translated into requests for nearly 3,87,399 scanned answer books.

The facility is part of CBSE’s post-result process and allows students to first obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets before deciding whether to apply for verification of marks or re-evaluation.

In its official notice, the board stated, “The online application facility for obtaining scanned copies of Class XII answer books is now fully functional, and students may continue submitting their applications.”

CBSE advises students to avoid repeated payments

The board in earlier notice issued an advisory asking students not to submit repeated applications if payment updates appear delayed. CBSE explained that due to the unusually high number of requests, temporary delays may still occur occasionally, especially in reflecting payment status.

“In such cases, repeated submissions should be avoided,” the notice added.

CBSE further thanked students, parents, and schools for their cooperation and patience while the technical issues were being resolved.

Steps to apply for scanned copies

Step 1: Go to pvr.cbseit.in, the CBSE's official website.

Step 2: On the website, click the link for the scanned copy application.

Step 3: Candidates will need to input their login information on a separate page.

Step 4: Fill out the information and click "Submit."

Step 5: After that, pay the application fee.

Step 6: Click "Submit" to download the confirmation page.

Step 7: Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.