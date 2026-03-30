CBSE Releases Special Datesheet For Class 12 Students In National, International Sports Events; Exams On April 11, 13

Official notification |

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a special datesheet for Class XII students who were unable to appear for their board exams due to participation in national or international sports events. The move comes as part of the Board’s approved scheme to ensure such students are not academically disadvantaged.

In a notice addressed to school principals, CBSE said that the examinations for these students will be conducted on April 11 and April 13, 2026. Schools have been asked to inform all eligible students who were earlier granted exemption due to their participation in sports events.

According to the Board, candidates will appear for the exam at their previously allotted centres. Fresh admit cards will be issued and must be downloaded before the examination. CBSE has made it clear that appearing for these exams is mandatory, and absence will be treated as per the existing examination bye-laws.

CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Datesheet 2026:

April 11, 2026 (Saturday) | 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Biology (044)

Entrepreneurship (066)

Economics (030)

English Core (301)

April 13, 2026 (Monday) | 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM

Physical Education (048)

CBSE Class 12 Special Exam Datesheet 2026: Guidelines

CBSE has also issued a set of instructions for candidates. Students are required to strictly follow all guidelines issued by the Board. Entry to the examination centre will not be permitted after 10:00 AM under any circumstances. The use of communication devices inside the exam hall is strictly prohibited, and candidates are expected to maintain discipline throughout the examination.

Students must carefully follow all instructions mentioned on their admit cards. The duration of each exam will be as specified, and an additional 15 minutes will be given at the start to read the question paper. For further updates, students can visit the official CBSE website.