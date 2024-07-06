CBSE Releases Compartment Admit Card 2024 For Class 10 & 12; Link At cbse.gov.in

x

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2024 for Class 10 and 12. Candidates appearing for the supplementary examination can check and download their admit card from the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Steps to Download

The CBSE Supplementary Examination 2024 for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted in July 2024. According to the schedule, the Class 10 supplementary exam will be held from July 15 to July 22, while the Class 12 supplementary exam will take place on July 15, 2024. The examinations will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, with 15 minutes allotted for students to read the question paper.

How to Download CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2024

Follow these steps to download the admit card from the official website:

1. Visit the official CBSE website at [cbse.gov.in](https://cbse.gov.in).

2. Click on the "Pariksha Sangam" link available on the homepage.

3. A new page will open; click on the "Continue" link.

4. Click on "Schools" and then on "Exam Activities."

5. The link for the CBSE Compartment Admit Card 2024 will be available.

6. Click on the link and enter your login details.

7. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

8. Check the admit card and download the page.

9. Keep a hard copy for future reference.

This year, the Class 10 and 12 results were declared on May 13, 2024. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 93.06%, and for Class 12, it was 87.98%. In Class 12, a total of 1,621,224 students appeared for the exams, with 1,426,420 passing. For Class 10, 2,251,812 students registered, and 2,238,827 appeared, with 2,095,467 passing. For more details, candidates can visit the official CBSE website.