CBSE Releases Admit Cards For Class 10 Second Board Exams 2026

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued admit cards for the Class 10 second board examinations 2026, with schools now able to download them from the official website. The exams are scheduled to begin on May 15, giving students a short window to complete final preparations.

The board, in an official circular dated May 5, has directed schools to ensure that all students receive their admit cards and are informed about the guidelines to be followed on exam day.

Schools asked to ensure timely distribution

CBSE has asked affiliated schools to download and distribute admit cards to their students without delay. Examination centres have also been instructed to access relevant materials from the portal for candidates allotted to them.

Private candidates, meanwhile, can download their admit cards directly using their credentials.

Strict Reporting Time and Entry Rules

The board has laid emphasis on punctuality, making it clear that no student will be allowed to enter the examination centre after 10:00 AM. Students have been advised to plan their commute in advance, keeping in mind traffic conditions and weather, and reach the centre well before time.

Uniform, Documents Mandatory

As per the guidelines, candidates must report in proper school uniform and carry both their school identity card and the CBSE-issued admit card. Only permitted stationery items will be allowed inside the examination hall.

CBSE has also reiterated that electronic devices, including mobile phones, are strictly prohibited within the premises.

Warning Against Rumours and Misconduct

In a note of caution, the board has asked students to refrain from spreading rumours or sharing any examination-related content on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, YouTube, or X.

The directive comes amid increased vigilance around misinformation during board exams, with authorities stressing the importance of maintaining discipline and integrity.

Focus on Smooth Conduct of Exams

The board has urged all stakeholders, including schools and students, to adhere strictly to the guidelines to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations.

With the second board exams set to begin on May 15, students are now entering the final phase of preparation, with the focus shifting to revision and exam-day readiness.