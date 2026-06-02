CBSE Re-Evaluation Portal Survives Cyberattack Scare After 1.5 Million Hits Emerge Within 2 Minutes; Over 16,000 Students Complete Submissions

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday stated its Class 12 re-evaluation portal came under multiple cyberattack attempts even as thousands of students logged in to apply for post-result services.

Update from our Cybersecurity Teams:



The CBSE revaluation portal is currently supporting over 8,000 concurrent users. As of 3:00 PM today, more than 16,000 students have successfully completed their submissions.



While thousands of students accessed the CBSE re-evaluation portal… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 2, 2026

According to an update shared by the board's cybersecurity team, the portal continued to function despite the attacks and had successfully handled a large volume of student traffic throughout the day.

As of 3 pm, more than 16,000 students had completed their submissions through the re-evaluation portal, while the platform was supporting over 8,000 concurrent users.

Denial-of-service attack attempt reported

CBSE said malicious actors attempted to disrupt the functioning of the portal through a series of cyberattacks.

The most significant incident involved an alleged denial-of-service (DoS) attack attempt that generated nearly 1.5 million hits on the platform within just two minutes.

The board also reported over one lakh attempts at unauthorised file access during the same period.

Despite the unusually high volume of traffic and attack attempts, the portal remained operational, allowing students to continue submitting applications for verification of marks, obtaining scanned copies of answer sheets, and re-evaluation.

Board introduces changes based on student feedback

Besides taking measures to ensure cybersecurity, CBSE said that they have taken many other steps after receiving feedback from the students regarding the same.

An important change among those is making session time longer to make the process easy for the applicants as well as lower their chances of getting logged off while submitting applications.

These improvements were made to facilitate the entire process of re-evaluation.

Cybersecurity teams monitoring the situation

CBSE assured students that its technical and cybersecurity teams remain on high alert and are continuously monitoring the platform to prevent disruptions.

"Our teams remain vigilant and responsive to ensure our dearest students are facilitated in all ways possible," the board said in its update.

The re-evaluation portal is a crucial platform for students seeking post-result services after the declaration of Class 12 board examination results. With thousands of applications being processed, CBSE has urged students to continue using the official portal and follow updates issued by the board.

The latest development comes amid a surge in demand for verification and re-evaluation services, with the board working to ensure uninterrupted access despite attempted cyber intrusions.