CBSE OSM Row: Supreme Court Seeks Centre, CBSE Response Over Re-Evaluation Requests From 1.68 Lakh Students

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The Supreme Court on Friday sought a detailed response from the Centre and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) over complaints linked to the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, including grievances from students who were unable to use the board's one-week window to seek redressal.

The matter assumes significance as admissions to higher education programmes are already underway and students' CBSE marks could directly affect their eligibility and admission prospects.

According to India Today reports, the bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant asked the Centre to file its affidavit by Monday. The court is examining a Public Interest Litigation seeking clear rules governing OSM-based examinations and a proper mechanism for students to raise complaints over alleged evaluation lapses.

1.68 Lakh students sought re-evaluation

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that a one-member committee had been constituted to look into complaints related to the examination and evaluation process.

Following the committee's exercise, CBSE opened a grievance redressal portal for one week. Around 1.68 lakh students subsequently approached the board seeking re-evaluation of their answer sheets.

Mehta told the bench that a note containing the relevant details had been prepared. He sought time until Monday to place the information before the court through an affidavit after consulting the Centre, as reported by India Today reports.

Petitioners question one-week window

The petitioner's counsel argued that the number of students who approached CBSE showed the scale of the problem and questioned whether a one-week grievance window was sufficient.

According to the petitioners, students were continuing to approach them with complaints even after the window closed. Some students had allegedly submitted applications but had not received their answer sheets or the outcome of the re-evaluation process.

The petitioners therefore urged the court to consider reopening the grievance mechanism.

The Centre, however, indicated that extending the window could create difficulties because CBSE results are linked to several entrance examinations and admission schedules.

‘We could not have postponed IIT & other exams’

Mehta told the court that the issue had to be viewed in the wider context of the academic calendar.

He pointed out that CBSE results feed into admission and entrance examination processes, including examinations connected with IITs and other institutions. Postponing such examinations would not have been practical, he said.

The Solicitor General explained that the one-week grievance period had been fixed after taking these factors into account and referred to earlier proceedings before a High Court concerning the issue.

Mehta said the Centre would place the complete facts and figures before the Supreme Court on Monday rather than make a final statement on whether the grievance window could be reopened.

Supreme Court seeks category-wise details

The bench also asked the petitioner to submit a rejoinder containing a table categorising students whose cases may require the court's intervention.

The categories are expected to include students who:

Applied during the grievance window but received no response.

Did not receive their answer sheets.

Applied for re-evaluation but did not receive the result.

Could not submit a grievance because of lack of internet access or other infrastructure-related difficulties.

Faced other difficulties in accessing the grievance mechanism.

The court said such details would help it determine the extent of the problem and whether additional directions were necessary.

Court examines OSM glitches

The hearing also focused on the nature of the complaints being raised by students.

Justice Joymalya Bagchi questioned whether the issue before the court primarily concerned re-evaluation or whether students were alleging specific glitches in the On-Screen Marking system itself.

The petitioners have raised concerns about the digital evaluation process, including issues relating to scanned answer sheets and their assessment.

Chief Justice Surya Kant also referred to an earlier acknowledgement by the Solicitor General regarding the possibility of lapses or oversights during the process.

Mehta reiterated that the government had already constituted a one-member committee and subsequently provided students with an opportunity to raise grievances through the dedicated portal.

Students say CBSE marks affect admissions

The petitioners also told the court that the consequences of the alleged evaluation issues went beyond the CBSE results themselves.

According to the petitioner's counsel, some students had cleared entrance examination but were unable to meet minimum eligibility requirements because of their CBSE marks.

The counsel argued that unresolved evaluation-related complaints could therefore affect students' chances of securing admission to higher education programmers.

Justice V Mohana observed that the issue was directly connected to the careers of students seeking admission during the current academic year.

Centre to file affidavit on Monday

The Supreme Court has now asked the Centre to submit its detailed affidavit by Monday, setting out the steps taken to address students' complaints and the position on the one-week grievance window.

The petitioner will also submit category-wise details of students whose cases may require intervention.