CBSE Opens Registration For Two-Day National Teachers’ Conference 2026 On Computational Thinking & AI, Scheduled For November 20–21

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has announced the National Teachers’ Conference (NTC) 2026 with a focus on Computational Thinking and Understanding Artificial Intelligence.

The conference follows the board’s earlier decision to make Computational Thinking (CT) and Understanding AI the central theme for teacher training in the 2026–27 academic year.

According to the board, the two-day event will bring together teachers, principals, counsellors and special educators from CBSE-affiliated schools to discuss how classrooms can better prepare students for a world increasingly shaped by technology.

Focus on future-ready learning

The conference is designed as a platform where educators can exchange ideas, classroom practices and teaching models linked to computational thinking and artificial intelligence.

The board said the aim is not just to introduce educators to technology, but also to explore how schools can build critical thinking, innovation and ethical decision-making among students.

Participants will hear from domain experts and selected paper presenters on seven major sub-themes, including the foundations of computational thinking, AI readiness, mathematics and AI, interdisciplinary learning, real-world AI applications, pedagogy and assessment, and the responsible use of AI.

Conference Details

Conference dates: November 20–21, 2026

Venue: Pune

The board has said the dates are final, although changes may be made only under exceptional circumstances.

Important Dates

Last date to register online: August 31, 2026

Conference dates: November 20 and 21, 2026

The board has also cautioned that registration will close once the required number of participants is reached, even before the deadline.

Who can apply

The following can participate from CBSE-affiliated schools:

Teachers

Principals

Counsellors

Special educators

Participants may register either as delegates or as case paper presenters, subject to selection.

Participation fee

The registration fee must be paid online at the time of application.

₹5,000 – Principals of CBSE-affiliated schools in India

₹2,000 – Teachers of CBSE-affiliated schools in India

₹10,000 – Principals and teachers of CBSE-affiliated foreign schools

The board has clarified that the fee is non-refundable and non-transferable.

Lunch and refreshments will be provided at the venue, but participants will have to make their own travel and accommodation arrangements.

Steps to apply

Visit the official CBSE training registration portal.

Complete the online registration form.

Choose whether you are applying as a delegate or case paper presenter.

Pay the required fee online.

Submit the application before the deadline.

Teachers interested in presenting papers must also participate in the CT & AI district-level deliberations being conducted by district coordinators and Sahodaya groups.

Case papers to be selected nationally

Teachers who want to present papers at the national conference will first need to participate in district-level deliberation workshops already being organised across the country.

The best papers from these district-level events will move through the next stages of screening.

At the national level, an expert committee will examine shortlisted entries. The best paper in each theme will be selected for oral presentation during the conference, while the second and third best papers will be displayed as poster presentations.

Results are expected to be announced one to two weeks before the conference.

Certificates for Participants

All participants attending the conference will receive a Certificate of Participation.

In addition, Best Case Paper Certificates will be awarded to selected presenters based on recommendations made by the national-level selection committee.