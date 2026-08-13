CBSE NISHTHA 2026-27: Registration Open For Teachers, School Heads; Check FLN, ECCE, E-Waste, Action Research Courses

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the first cycle of NISHTHA courses for the 2026-27 academic year, offering online professional development programmes for teachers and school heads.

The courses are being conducted by CIET-NCERT under NISHTHA Category II (Proficiency Courses) and Category III (Advanced Courses) during Cycle 1, which runs from April to October 2026.

CBSE has asked principals and heads of its affiliated schools to share the information with teachers and encourage them to enrol in the courses.

Direct link to read the official notice

CBSE NISHTHA Courses 2026-27: Important Dates

Candidates and school authorities should note the following dates:

Academic year: 2026-27

NISHTHA Cycle 1: April to October 2026

Enrolment closing date: August 31, 2026

Course closing date: September 15, 2026

Mode: Online

Course provider: CIET-NCERT

CBSE NISHTHA 2026-27: Courses offered

The first cycle includes courses under two NISHTHA categories.

NISHTHA Category II - Proficiency Courses

The following courses are available:

NISHTHA FLN

NISHTHA ECCE

Both courses are open to school heads and teachers working at the Foundational and Preparatory stages, up to Grade 5.

NISHTHA Category III - Advanced courses

The advanced category includes the following courses:

Cyber Hygiene Practices: Personal Digital Devices

Environmental Hazards of Electronic Waste (E-waste)

Action Research

Catch the Rain - English

Catch the Rain - Hindi

These courses are open to all school heads and teachers.

CBSE NISHTHA 2026-27: Eligibility criteria

The eligibility requirements are as follows:

NISHTHA FLN: School heads and teachers of the Foundational and Preparatory stages, up to Grade 5.

NISHTHA ECCE: School heads and teachers of the Foundational and Preparatory stages, up to Grade 5.

NISHTHA Category III courses: All school heads and teachers.

The programmes are intended for teachers and school heads seeking continuous professional development.

CBSE NISHTHA 2026-27: Steps to enrol

Those teachers or school principals who are keen to join these courses can do so following the below guidelines:

Step 1: Visit the official page of the NISHTHA courses at ciet.ncert.gov.in/NISHTHA_Courses.

Step 2: Take note of the available courses under Category II and Category III.

Step 3: Choose the course that is pertinent to you.

Step 4: Proceed with the guidelines for joining the selected course.

Step 5: Ensure that you register yourself for the chosen course before August 31, 2026.

Step 6: Complete the chosen course before September 15, 2026.

Direct link to read the official notice

What Is NISHTHA?

NISHTHA, or the National Initiative for School Heads' and Teachers' Holistic Advancement, is a flagship professional development programme of the Ministry of Education.

The programme focuses on continuous professional learning for teachers, school heads and teacher educators. According to CBSE, such training helps educators adopt contemporary teaching methods, respond to changing educational priorities and improve the quality of teaching and learning.

CBSE has requested all principals and school heads of affiliated schools to disseminate the information and encourage eligible teachers to take advantage of the NISHTHA courses.

NISHTHA Helpdesk

For questions related to course enrolment and participation, candidates can contact the NISHTHA helpdesk.

Email: nishtha.helpdesk@ciet.nic.in

Toll-free number: 8800440559

Course details: ciet.ncert.gov.in/NISHTHA_Courses

Teachers and school heads should complete their enrolment within the prescribed deadline rather than waiting until the final day.