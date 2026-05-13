CBSE, NCERT Introduce AI & Computational Thinking Curriculum For Classes 3 To 8; Teacher Training To Begin In Summer Break

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The Centre has rolled out a new curriculum on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and computational thinking for students from Classes 3 to 8. The initiative has been jointly developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

According to School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar, the new curriculum has already been designed and introduced, and the next step is preparing teachers to deliver it effectively in schools.

Teacher training planned during summer break

According to the India today report, Officials said teacher training programmes will be conducted during the upcoming summer vacation so that schools are ready to implement the subject once classes resume.

“NCERT and CBSE together have already brought out the new curriculum for computational thinking and Artificial Intelligence from Classes 3 to 8. That has already been introduced. We are going to train the teachers this summer. So, as and when the classes begin after the summer vacation, we start teaching,” Kumar said as reported by India Today.

AI learning to expand to higher classes

The government is also working on introducing more advanced AI learning materials for senior secondary students. New textbooks are currently being developed for Classes 9 to 12, officials confirmed.

“AI books are being made by the NCERT for Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12,” Kumar added.

Focus on early digital skills

The curriculum shift reflects a broader push to integrate digital literacy, coding, and problem-solving skills into mainstream education from an early stage. Education officials believe that introducing computational thinking at a young age will help students build stronger logical reasoning and analytical abilities.

The move is also aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises experiential and technology-driven learning in schools.