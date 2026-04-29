CBSE Launches Parenting Calendar 2026-27 To Strengthen School-Parent Engagement

Central Board of Secondary Education | Representative image

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday launched the 'Parenting Calendar' for the academic session 2026-27, aimed at strengthening structured engagement between schools and parents and promoting students' holistic well-being.

The calendar was launched through a live event streamed on CBSE's official YouTube channel, with participation from school principals, teachers, counselors, wellness educators and parents.

"In alignment with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE had undertaken this initiative in the academic session 2025-26 with a clear objective to strengthen the partnership between parents and schools and to promote holistic student well-being," the board said in a statement.

The board said the initiative received an encouraging response and witnessed active engagement from stakeholders across the country, reaffirming its relevance, efficacy and impact.

Building on the feedback, the 2026-27 edition expands the framework with enhanced engagement strategies, teacher-led activities and focused psycho-social interventions to support students' emotional, social and academic development.

"Building on this momentum, the CBSE Parenting Calendar 2026-27 further strengthens and expands this vision by institutionalising structured engagement between schools and parents. The current edition introduces enhanced engagement strategies, teacher-led activities and focused psycho-social initiatives to support students emotional, social, and academic growth, while addressing challenges faced by parents in today's evolving environment," the statement read.

New components have been added to improve its scope, including dedicated sections on inclusion to promote equitable practices for diverse learners, and "coping with changes" to help parents and students adapt to evolving curriculum and academic expectations.

The parenting workshops section has also been strengthened with a developmental approach, enabling schools to design age-appropriate and context-specific engagement programmes.

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According to CBSE, the calendar is designed to foster meaningful parent-child interactions, strengthen the home-school partnership, and serve as a practical guide for parents to actively participate in their child's developmental journey.

"Overall, the initiative aims to create a nurturing, inclusive and supportive ecosystem that promotes the holistic development, well-being and resilience of every learner," it added.

The board said the calendar is available on its official website and urged affiliated schools to adopt and implement it to create a nurturing, inclusive and supportive ecosystem for students.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)