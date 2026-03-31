CBSE Issues Strict Notice To Schools Against Collecting Unauthorised Fees For Class 10 Second Board Exams

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a caution to its affiliated schools against collecting any kind of unauthorised fees from students during the procedure of submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 10 Second Board Examination.

The move has come in response to complaints and queries raised by students and schools on fee issues pertaining to the submission of LOC. In a notice, the board has clarified that the procedure for submitting LOC has been divided into phases, where no fee is to be collected at the first stage.

Phases of List of Candidates submission

As per CBSE, the first phase of LOC submission is only meant to assess how many students are likely to appear for the Second Board Examination. No fee is to be charged during this stage. The examination fee is applicable only in the later stages, when students confirm or make changes to their candidature.

The Board has also addressed another major concern, which is: What happens if a student opts out after registration? The Board has replied to this in the following manner: Even if a student sends in the LOC and pays the examination fee, but later on decides not to appear in the examination, their result will still be declared on the basis of their performance in the main board examination.

However, CBSE flagged a serious issue. It said some schools have been asking students to pay up to three months’ tuition fees at the time of LOC submission. The Board made it clear that such practices are not allowed under its rules.

Schools have now been directed to strictly limit fee collection to the examination fee prescribed by CBSE. Any additional charges linked to LOC submission have been prohibited. The Board has also asked schools to immediately stop any such practices that go against its guidelines.

Issuing a clear warning, CBSE said that violations will be viewed seriously, indicating that action may be taken against schools that fail to comply.