CBSE Introduces Online Proctored Exam For School Counsellors; Who Will Appear And How It Works

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has initiated an Online Remote Invigilation Examination (Proctored Assessment) for School Counselling and Wellness Teachers. This can be considered a major milestone in the development of student support systems in all affiliated schools.

The Online Remote Invigilation Examination (Proctored Assessment) has been a part of the capacity-building framework of the board. It seeks to evaluate the competencies of socio-emotional counsellors in a structured manner. Around 10,000 counselors will be covered in this exercise. It will be done in phases. The first batch of this assessment has already started from February 2026.

Direct link to read the official notification

Focus on Skills, Ethics, and Practical Application

One of the biggest differences between this CBSE examination and other examinations is that this examination is not only meant to test the counsellors on their knowledge but also on their skills and practical application of their ethics in a school setting. It seems like an attempt to make sure that the counsellors are well-equipped in dealing with the mental health of students.

AI-enabled platform for secure evaluation

This examination is conducted on an AI-enabled digital platform called DIGI-EXAM, where members can participate remotely. The AI-enabled digital invigilation ensures a high standard of invigilation. The digital invigilation is ensuring a secure and transparent evaluation process, and at the same time, educators will be able to learn more about digital invigilation, a field that has gained importance in recent years.

In a statement, CBSE officials said, “The AI-enabled digital invigilation platform is designed to maintain integrity and consistency in the evaluation process. The digital invigilation is ensuring a scalable evaluation process for a large number of members.”

The framework is ensuring a reliable and future-ready evaluation ecosystem, where there is consistency in evaluation standards for schools.

Guidelines for Schools

CBSE has directed all affiliated schools to ensure that their counselling and wellness teachers take part in the assessment in accordance with the nominations communicated by the board. These nominations are in accordance with the information provided by the schools on the OASIS portal.

Schools have also been directed to update the information provided by their counsellors on the portal to ensure that there is no discrepancy during the selection process.