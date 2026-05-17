CBSE Extends Tele-Counselling Support For Class 12 Students Amid Concerns Over On-Screen Marking Evaluation

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reiterated that students and parents who have concerns regarding Class 12 board exam marks can use official support channels, including a dedicated tele-counselling support and email assistance, to seek clarification, resolve doubts, queries and reduce anxiety.

The Board’s statement comes after several students expressed concerns on social media over their marks, particularly in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics, and attributed the differences to the the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system.

In order to facilitate students and resolve their queries and doubts, CBSE is extending following facilities



📞 Tele-counselling support is available at 1800-11-8004 to support students, parents and schools for important information and regarding exams/results/evaluation and… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 17, 2026

Official Support Channels for Students and Parents

To help students resolve their doubts and cope with post-result stress, CBSE has extended the following support facilities:

Tele-counselling helpline: 1800-11-8004

Official email: resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in

CBSE has clarified that students should not send emails to resultcbse2026@gmail.com, as the account was accessed without authorisation.

The Board encouraged students and parents to use only these official channels for guidance, clarification, and assistance.

CBSE’s Message to Students

In a message shared through its official social media channels, CBSE said it is fully aware of the concerns being raised by students and is committed to addressing them sensitively.

It further stated that, “It appears from social media posts that many students of class XII Board are anxious about their results/marks and are attributing it to the change of assessment scheme, i.e., the On-Screen Marking (OSM) mechanism re-introduced this year. The Board is extremely sensitive to their concerns and is alive to addressing them accordingly."

Message to Students



It appears from social media posts that many students of class XII Board are anxious about their results/marks and are attributing it to change of assessment scheme i.e. On-Screen Marking (OSM) mechanism re-introduced this year. The Board is extremely… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 16, 2026

The CBSE further reiterated that “Student well-being is of paramount importance and, therefore, has attempted to address all possible issues that could arise. The key benefits of OSM are uniformity in evaluation with adherence to the marking scheme prepared by experienced CBSE teachers. The marking scheme also contains alternative methods of answering so that children who answer by deploying alternative methods are also graded”.

The Board emphasised that student well-being remains its top priority and that all possible steps have been taken to ensure fair and transparent evaluation.

According to CBSE, the On-Screen Marking system helps ensure:

Uniformity in evaluation across regions and subjects

Strict adherence to the marking scheme

Consideration of alternative methods of answering

Stepwise marking for multi-part questions

Greater objectivity and transparency

CBSE said the marking schemes used for evaluation are prepared by experienced teachers and include alternate approaches to solving questions, ensuring that students are rewarded even if they use different valid methods.

CBSE Class 12 Results 2026: Re-evaluation and Verification Process Available

CBSE has reiterated that students dissatisfied with their results can make use of a transparent two-stage post-result process.

Stage 1: Obtain Scanned Copy of Evaluated Answer Book

Students must first apply to receive scanned copies of their evaluated answer books.

Application dates: May 19 to May 22, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)

Fee: ₹700 per subject

Stage 2: Verification and Re-evaluation

After reviewing the scanned copies and comparing them with the official marking scheme, students may apply for:

Verification of issues observed in the answer book

Re-evaluation of specific questions

Application dates: May 26 to May 29, 2026 (up to 11:59 PM)

Verification fee: ₹500 per answer book

Re-evaluation fee: ₹100 per question

Direct Link To Check Post Declaration Facilities Notice

Why CBSE Reintroduced On-Screen Marking

CBSE stated that the On-Screen Marking system was reintroduced to improve assessment consistency and fairness. Under OSM, evaluators use a structured platform to assess digitised answer sheets, reducing manual errors and ensuring that the marking scheme is applied consistently.

The Board noted that the process has been designed to provide equal treatment to all answer scripts and maintain the integrity of the evaluation system.

CBSE’s Assurance to Students

CBSE stated that every concern deserves attention, and that no student is alone during the post-results process. The Board stated that students who are anxious or uncertain should contact the helpline or email support

It stated via social media that "Students and parents may connect with CBSE through these official platforms for guidance, clarification, and assistance. The Board remains committed to listening to students with sensitivity and helping them through the post-result process”.