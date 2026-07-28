CBSE Extends SARAS 7.0 Affiliation Application Deadline For 2027-28 Session To September 30

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the deadline for schools to submit online applications for affiliation for the 2027-28 academic session through the SARAS 7.0 portal. Schools applying under all categories of affiliation can now submit their applications until September 30, 2026.

The decision comes after the board reviewed the timeline for applications under the SARAS 7.0 portal. The CBSE had earlier issued a circular on February 26, 2026, outlining the schedule for submission of different categories of affiliation applications for the 2027-28 session.

Deadline extended across all application categories

According to the latest notification, the last date for submitting online applications under SARAS 7.0 has been extended to September 30, 2026, across all categories of applications for affiliation for the 2027-28 session.

The board has also revised certain timelines that had already expired while the SARAS portal was non-functional. The extension applies to applications submitted under SARAS 7.0 during the affected period.

Schools that are required to submit "compliance after grant" will now get an additional 30 days from the date of issue of the latest notification to complete the process.

Similarly, schools required to submit "compliance after deficiency at Part A level" have been given 15 days from the date of issue of the notification.

Inspection-related deadlines also extended

The CBSE has also said that the extension will apply correspondingly to other time-bound activities linked to the affiliation process.

This includes the timelines for members of the Inspection Committee to submit their consent, selection and finalisation of inspection dates, conducting inspections and submitting the Inspection Committee Report.

Other consequential activities connected to the affiliation process will also be extended accordingly.