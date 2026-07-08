CBSE Extends Last Date For Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026 Forms And LOC Submission To July 9 For Regular And Private Students

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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC) for regular students and examination forms for private candidates appearing in the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. As per separate circulars issued on July 7, the deadline has been extended to July 9, 2026.

The board said the extension has been provided to ensure that all eligible candidates are able to complete the submission process within the stipulated timeline. Apart from the revised deadline, all other instructions and conditions mentioned in the earlier circulars issued on June 30, 2026, will remain unchanged.

Direct Link To Check Notice For Private Student

Direct Link To Check Notice For Regular Student

For regular students, schools are required to complete the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) before the extended deadline. CBSE has urged schools to ensure that the details of all eligible students are uploaded on time to avoid any inconvenience.

Private candidates appearing for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination have also been given an additional day to submit their examination forms. The board has advised candidates to complete the application process within the revised schedule, as no further changes to the existing guidelines have been announced.

How schools can submit the LOC for regular students

CBSE has directed schools to complete the registration process through the Pariksha Sangam portal available on the official CBSE website. The process includes:

Log in using the school's credentials on the Pariksha Sangam portal.

Generate the list of compartment candidates.

Select the student's roll number and subject.

Complete the application to generate the Application ID.

Pay the examination fee online.

Download and retain the final verified List of Candidates (LOC) for school records.

The board has also clarified that there will be no challan payment facility for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. All examination fees must be paid online through the prescribed mode.

Candidates and schools have been advised to complete the process before the revised deadline and regularly visit the official CBSE website for any further updates regarding the Supplementary Examination 2026.