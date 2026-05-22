CBSE Extends Deadline To Apply For Class 12 Scanned Answer Books Till May 24

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education has extended the last date for students to apply for scanned copies of their Class 12 answer books after the board’s website faced unusually heavy traffic and technical disruptions over the past few days.

In an official circular issued on May 22, CBSE announced that the deadline, which was earlier set for May 23, has now been extended to May 24, 2026.

The board said the decision was taken to ensure that no student misses the opportunity to access their evaluated answer sheets due to technical issues on the portal.

Website faced heavy traffic & disruptions

According to CBSE, the website witnessed unprecedented traffic after the portal for obtaining scanned copies of answer books was opened for students. The board also said the portal experienced several attempts of unauthorised interference, making the system prone to disruptions and delays.

“The CBSE website has been facing unprecedented traffic since the past few days and has also faced several attempts of unauthorised interference,” the circular stated.

The portal for applying for scanned copies of Class XII answer books is now fully functional.



We thank students, parents, and schools for their patience and cooperation.#CBSE pic.twitter.com/zocBxgnzCr — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 22, 2026

Earlier in the day, the board had announced through a post on X that the portal was functioning smoothly again after temporary glitches affected payment updates and application processing.

CBSE said students, parents and schools showed patience during the technical difficulties and thanked them for their cooperation.

Students to get additional time for re-evaluation process

The board has also provided relief to students planning to move ahead with verification or re-evaluation after receiving their scanned answer books.

According to the circular, students will now get up to two days after receiving the scanned copy of their answer sheet to apply for the next stage, including verification of marks or re-evaluation.

CBSE advised students to make use of the extended timeline and avoid repeated submissions if payment status updates appear delayed.

“All terms and conditions mentioned earlier remain the same,” the board clarified.

The scanned copies are part of CBSE’s post-result process, allowing students to carefully review their evaluated answer sheets before deciding whether to apply for verification or re-checking of marks.