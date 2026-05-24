CBSE Extends Deadline For Obtaining Scanned Copies Of Answer Book Until Tomorrow; Check Details Here 

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced an extension in the deadline for students applying to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated Class 12 answer books under its post-result services.

As per the latest update, the facility, which was earlier scheduled to close on May 24, 2026 (11:59 PM), has now been extended. Students can now submit their applications until the extended deadline of May 25, 2026 (midnight).

This extension has been granted in continuation of the earlier notification dated 22.05.2026, to ensure that all students are able to complete their requests without difficulty. CBSE has reiterated that all other terms and conditions of the facility will remain unchanged.

The Board also confirmed that the schedule for re-evaluation requests will be announced separately. Additionally, once scanned copies are made available to candidates, the portal will remain open for at least two days thereafter, allowing students sufficient time to apply for verification or re-evaluation if needed.

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CBSE has extended the last date for obtaining scanned copies of evaluated answer books for Class XII Board Examinations 2026 till 25 May 2026 (Midnight).



Students may submit their applications through the official portal.



Circular Link: https://t.co/xZQ9BxFyPi pic.twitter.com/N1bibytTvJ — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 24, 2026

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: How to Access

Students who wish to access scanned copies of their evaluated Class 12 answer sheets can follow the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website and open the link for downloading scanned copies of evaluated answer books under the post-result services section.

Step 2: Log in using your credentials, including roll number, school number, admit card ID, and the security code shown on the screen.

Step 3: Select the subject(s) for which you want to obtain the scanned answer sheets.

Step 4: Proceed to complete the required payment through the available online payment methods.

Step 5: Verify all details carefully and submit the application. Download or save the acknowledgement page for future reference.

Step 6: Once CBSE releases the scanned copies, they can be accessed and downloaded directly from the portal.

Step 7: After reviewing the answer scripts, students can apply for mark verification or re-evaluation if they find any discrepancies.

CBSE Class 12 Answer Book Scanned Copies 2026: Fee Details

The fee for obtaining scanned copies of answer books has been reduced from ₹700 to ₹100.

Charges for verification of marks have been revised from ₹500 to ₹100.

The re-evaluation fee has been lowered from ₹100 to ₹25 per question.

This updated fee structure is applicable to CBSE Class 12 examination post-result services.

Overall, students can now access these services at a much more affordable cost than before.

CBSE has also clarified that if a student’s marks increase after re-evaluation, the re-evaluation fee will be refunded.