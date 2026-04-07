CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Exam 2026 City Intimation Slip To Be Out Tomorrow At cbse.gov.in; Check Exam Dates Here

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 exam 2026 city intimation slip: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the official notification stating that the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) Tier 2 Examination City intimation slip can be downloaded from tomorrow, April 8, 2026 onwards. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the Tier-II examination can download the advance city intimation slip from the official website, cbse.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the allotted examination city will be made available via the candidate login portal. Applicants must use their login credentials to view and download the city intimation slip. Candidates can use the information to plan their travel and accommodations ahead of time. No TA/DA shall be paid by the Board.

However, the CBSE clarified that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. The admit card, which contains the exact exam center, date, and time, will be distributed separately in accordance with the announced schedule.

Candidates with any issues with the intimation slip should contact 011-24050353, 011-24050354, or drq2026@cbseshiksha.in during working hours.

Check Official Notification Here

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 exam 2026 City Intimation Slip: How To Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the city intimation slip:

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Then click the CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Exam 2026 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the registered credentials.

Step 4: Then, check all of the assigned examination city details.

Step 5: Download and keep the slip for future reference

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 exam 2026 City Intimation Slip: Important Exam Dates

April 18, 2026 (Saturday) – Session I

Post: Assistant Secretary (Pay Level-10)

Timing: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Duration: 3 Hours

April 18, 2026 (Saturday) – Session II

Post Code: 05/25

Post: Accounts Officer (Pay Level-10)

Timing: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Duration: 3 Hours

April 19, 2026 (Sunday) – Session I

Post Code: 06/25

Post: Superintendent (Pay Level-6)

Timing: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Duration: 3 Hours

April 19, 2026 (Sunday) – Session II

Post Code: 07/25

Post: Junior Translation Officer (Pay Level-6)

Timing: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Duration: 3 Hours

April 25, 2026 (Saturday) – Session I

Post Codes: 02/25, 03/25, 04/25

Posts:

Assistant Professor & Assistant Director (Academics) – Pay Level-10

Assistant Professor & Assistant Director (Training) – Pay Level-10

Assistant Professor & Assistant Director (Skill Education) – Pay Level-10

Timing: 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Duration: 3 Hours

April 26, 2026 (Sunday) – Session I

Post Code: 09/25

Post: Junior Assistant (Pay Level-2)

Timing: 9:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Duration: 2 Hours 15 Minutes

April 26, 2026 (Sunday) – Session II

Post Code: 08/25

Post: Junior Accountant (Pay Level-2)

Timing: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Duration: 3 Hours

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.

Check Official Notification Here