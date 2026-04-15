CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Admit Card 2026 Released At cbse.gov.in; Exams From April 18 To 26

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Admit Card 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the admit cards for the CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Exam 2026. Candidates scheduled to appear for the Tier-II examination can now download their hall tickets from the official website, cbse.gov.in.

The recruitment exam is set to be conducted across multiple dates in April, and candidates are advised to download their admit cards well in advance to avoid last-minute issues. The hall ticket is a mandatory document for entry to the examination centre.

Direct link to download the admit card

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Admit Card 2026: How to download CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Admit Card 2026

Step 1: Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Go to the “Recruitment” or “DRQ 2026 Admit Card” section

Step 3: Click on the Tier 2 admit card link

Step 4: Enter application number and date of birth

Step 5: Fill in the captcha code

Step 6: Click on “Submit”

Step 7: Download and print the admit card

Direct link to download the admit card

Candidates must log in using their registered credentials to access the document.

CBSE DRQ Tier 2 Admit Card 2026: Exam dates, timings and posts

The Tier-II examination will be conducted on April 18, 19, 25 and 26, 2026, in multiple sessions depending on the post.

April 18, 2026 (Saturday)

Session I: Assistant Secretary (Pay Level-10) - 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Session II: Accounts Officer (Post Code 05/25) - 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

April 19, 2026 (Sunday)

Session I: Superintendent (Post Code 06/25) - 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Session II: Junior Translation Officer (Post Code 07/25) - 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

April 25, 2026 (Saturday)

Session I: Assistant Professor & Assistant Director (multiple roles, Pay Level-10) - 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

April 26, 2026 (Sunday)

Session I: Junior Assistant (Post Code 09/25) - 9:30 AM to 11:45 AM

Session II: Junior Accountant (Post Code 08/25) - 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Most exams will be held for a duration of three hours, except the Junior Assistant paper, which will run for 2 hours and 15 minutes.

It is recommended that candidates cross-check all the information provided in their admit card, which includes the examination date and time, as well as the examination center. Additionally, candidates need to bring their photograph proof of identity along with their hall tickets to the examination venue.