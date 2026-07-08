CBSE DRQ 2026 Skill Test Admit Card To Be Released On July 9 At cbse.gov.in; Exam On July 11

CBSE DRQ 2026 Skill Test Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the admit cards for the DRQ 2026 Skill Test will be available for download from July 9, 2026. Candidates who are scheduled to appear for the examination can access their hall tickets through the official CBSE website.

Candidates have been advised to download and print their admit cards as soon as they are made available to avoid any last-minute inconvenience.

Direct link to read the official notice

Important Dates

Public notice issued: July 8, 2026

Admit card available from: July 9, 2026 onwards

DRQ 2026 Skill Test: July 11, 2026

Steps to Download CBSE DRQ 2026 Skill Test Admit Card

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 3: Click on the link for DRQ 2026 Skill Test Admit Card.

Step 4: Download the admit card and verify all the details.

Step 5: Take a clear printout and keep it safely for the examination day.

Details mentioned on admit card

The admit card will contain important information related to the examination, including the candidate's name, date of the examination, session, reporting time, examination centre and other exam-day instructions. Candidates are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it.

CBSE has made it mandatory for candidates to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid government-issued photo identity proof to the examination centre. Candidates who fail to produce either of these documents will not be allowed to appear for the Skill Test.

The board has also asked candidates to read all the instructions printed on the admit card carefully before the examination. They should regularly check the official CBSE website for any further announcements or updates related to the recruitment process.

In case of any difficulty or queries regarding the admit card, candidates can contact CBSE during working hours on 011-24050353 or 011-24050354. Queries can also be sent via email to drq2026@cbseshiksha.in.