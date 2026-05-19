CBSE Dismisses Glitch Claims In Class 12 Re-evaluation Portal, Says System Functioning Properly; Students Report Login Issues | file pic

New Delhi: Amid complaints of technical glitches by students in the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation portal, the board on Tuesday claimed that the system is functioning properly and only a few login-related issues were reported earlier in the day.

However, several students took to the social media platform X to report glitches, claiming that the portal had crashed and they were unable to log in or submit applications.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Speaking to PTI, CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said he had received "a few" phone calls in the morning from students who were unable to log in, but no complaints were reported thereafter.

"Sometimes when candidates open the same page, an earlier saved page opens again. I asked them to restart the computer. After that, no phone calls have been received by me," he said.

He also advised students facing temporary issues to try again after some time. "If sometimes they are not able to do it, it is not that they will continue to remain on the application for a longer period. They can wait and then submit again," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Bhardwaj also asserted that the portal is functioning properly.

"From my side, it is functioning properly. Even as a dummy candidate, I submitted an application, and it was submitted correctly," Bhardwaj said.

Rejecting claims of major glitches, Bhardwaj said the problems could be linked to weak internet connections on the users' end.

He also clarified that the CAPTCHA feature had been removed from the portal after some students claimed it was not visible.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Asked whether the portal slowdown was due to high traffic following the opening of the re-evaluation process, Bhardwaj dismissed the possibility.

"I don't think so because the National Informatics Centre (NIC) is taking care of our website, and everything is going well from their point of view also. One team is looking after this entire work at the NIC also," he said.

The CBSE on Tuesday began the application process for re-evaluation and verification of Class 12 answer sheets following concerns raised by students and parents over the board's On-Screen Marking system. The Board has given students a window from May 19 to May 22 to raise concerns.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Students will be able to access the rechecked answer sheets between May 26 and May 29.

The board also decided this time that if students wish to view their answer sheets, they can do so by paying a fee of Rs 100 instead of Rs 700. If they want verification or validation of the answer sheet, students have to pay Rs 100 instead of Rs 500. If they want any particular answer to be rechecked, the fee will be Rs 25 per question.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)