CBSE Directs Schools To Join On-Screen Marking Mock Drill On February 26

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has put out a “very important” notice to all affiliated schools in India and abroad to take part in a mandatory mass mock evaluation of the On-Screen Marking (OSM) system on February 26, 2026.

This comes before the actual start of the digital evaluation of answer sheets for Classes XI and XII, as the Board wants to make sure that teachers are well-prepared for the new system.

Preparing teachers for digital evaluation

According to the notification dated February 24, the mock drill is designed to familiarise teachers with the Digital Evaluation System. The Board said the live practice session will help ensure that teachers have successfully logged in, saved their credentials, and gained first-hand experience of evaluating answer scripts online.

The exercise will also allow CBSE to gather feedback from evaluators and further refine the platform for smoother functioning. Officials noted that modifications have already been made to make the system more user-friendly based on earlier feedback.

To make the process easier, CBSE has provided a special dashboard for school principals. Using this facility, the principals can check the number of teachers who have logged in and the number of teachers who have assessed the answer books on the OSM platform.

Using the dashboard, errors in teacher details in the OASIS can also be corrected to ensure that login details are generated correctly. Principals can also send login details to teachers using the dashboard.

Region-wise schedule on February 26

The mass mock evaluation will be conducted region-wise on February 26 (Thursday). Schools in Prayagraj, Trivandrum, Dehradun and Vijayawada will log in between 8:30 am and 9:00 am, followed by staggered time slots for other regions including Noida, Patna, Lucknow, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Delhi-East, Ajmer, Pune, Guwahati, Panchkula, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi-West and Gurugram.

The Board said the date was chosen as only around 2.92 lakh candidates are scheduled to appear for examinations that day, helping avoid peak system load during start and end exam hours.

What teachers must do?

All teachers of Classes XI and XII are required to log in from their respective schools strictly during their allotted time and evaluate one answer book. They have been instructed not to access the system beyond the scheduled slot.

Teachers are also asked to document any technical glitches or operational difficulties and report them to their principals. The compiled feedback must then be emailed to the Board at osm@cbseshiksha.in.

CBSE has made it clear that participation is compulsory and has urged principals to ensure full compliance. The mass mock drill, the Board said, will serve as a final load test before the actual subject-wise evaluation schedule is rolled out.